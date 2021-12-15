Nick Wright reveals his NFL Tiers ahead of Week 15 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO