Nick Wright reveals his NFL Tiers ahead of Week 15 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're heading into Week 14 of the NFL season, and Nick Wright unveils...

www.foxsports.com

FOX Sports

Nick Wright decides who wins this AFC Showdown: Patriots or Colts? I FIRST THINGS FIRST

These weekend will feature an AFC showdown between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin Wildes is betting that Mac Jones will come out on top once against this weekend, but Nick Wright predicts the Patriots' winning streak will come to an end here. Watch as the First Things First crew make their picks for this Sundays' game.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield fires off angry tweets at NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL’s handling of COVID protocols amid the Browns’ current increase in cases. In a series of tweets, Mayfield criticized the NFL for its policies on testing players and perceived inconsistency in doing so. The NFL will continue daily testing for teams currently in intensive protocols due to an ongoing increase in cases, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but other teams will not be subject to daily testing. This irked Mayfield, who accused the NFL of selective application of protocols to ensure that the Browns game goes on “to make money.”
NFL

