Monmouth County, NJ

Central Jersey Man Had Videos Of Naked Woman Without Her Permission: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
A 35-year-old man from Monmouth County has been found guilty of having videos of a naked woman without her permission, authorities said.

He also shared child pornography, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Robert Mack of Tinton Falls was convicted of third-degree invasion of privacy as well as second- and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

The charges stem from the 2017 possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials, Linskey said.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the NJ ICAC Task Force and Tinton Falls police found that Mack was downloading and sharing child sexual abuse materials from a computer at his residence, the prosecutor said.

Mack also was in possession of hard drives containing child sexual abuse materials, she said.

"Mack also had videos of an adult female with her intimate parts exposed without her permission," Linskey said.

The prosecutor did not say how Mack came into possession of the videos.

Mack was indicted in October 2018.

Mack faces more than 10 years in a New Jersey State Prison, the prosecutor said.

Mack must also register for Megan’s Law, he will be under Parole Supervision for Life and will have Internet Restrictions when he is sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court by Judge Lourdes Lucas on Feb. 14, 2022, according to the prosecutor.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan is handling the case.

