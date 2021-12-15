ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCDPS Announces Kickoff Of Sober Or Slammer

By Owen Watterson
 4 days ago

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) and law enforcement partners held multiple news conferences today across the state to alert motorists that troopers and officers will be cracking down on impaired driving during the holiday season with the kickoff of the Sober or Slammer! Holiday campaign. The campaign will run from December 15th to New Year's Day in coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign with special enforcement beginning December 17th.

"We would much rather prevent (impaired driving) than enforce it," Lieutenant Colonel Albert of the South Carolina Highway Patrol stated to 106.3 WORD after his public comments to the media. "That's why we're trying to get the message out, to let people know we're going to be out (patrolling more). Don't take that chance. You may get away with it a time or two. But if you drive under the influence, eventually, you're either going to have a wreck and hurt or kill someone, or we're going to catch you."

SCHP and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a series of public safety checkpoints throughout the state during the holiday period. The Drink. Drive. Die. messaging will air on radio, social media, YouTube, and television; along with placements on billboards throughout the state.

