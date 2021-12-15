ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed Chair Powell Expected to Announces Bond Tapering and Interest Rate Hikes

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3sit_0dNcR4Sx00

The growing consensus across the U.S. is that the Federal Reserve and Chairman Jerome Powell are set to expedite the tapering timetable and hike interest rates as inflation accelerates. Michael Darda, chief economist and market strategist at MKM Partners, told Cheddar's Baker Machado that the Fed has room to increase short-term interest rates because the economy is recovering faster than anticipated. "We've had a very rapid turnaround in the business cycle, in the labor market, and in inflation so the policy stance staying the same, calibrated in the same fashion as it was when we had a huge economic emergency, just makes no sense whatsoever," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
cheddar.com

Bitcoin Slump Continues Ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting

Bitcoin is still struggling to hold $47,000 and is well off from the near $68,000 high it saw in November. As the Federal Open Market Committee wraps up its two-day monetary policy meeting, some crypto investors are worried as they wait for news on policy. Shiv Madan, CEO of Moonwalk joins Cheddar News to discuss what's in store for the industry.
MARKETS
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Lower as Investors Weigh High PPI, Fed's Final December Remarks

Stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors weighed higher than expected producer price index data, released one day before the Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting concludes. The Fed is expected to announce its decision about speeding up its asset tapering timeline, and a potential interest rate hike. Barry James, portfolio manager at James Investment Research, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss investor skittishness, what the Fed might announce, and more.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Companies Expected to Increase Salaries in 2022

Businesses are likely to increase salaries budgets in 2022 by 3.9 percent according to a study by The Conference Board. Gad Levanon, head of the Labor Market Institute at The Conference Board, joined Cheddar to provide additional details about the survey's findings. He attributed the anticipated salary hikes to companies looking to retain current employees, a desire to attract a new crop of workers, and surging inflation.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Interest Rates#Tapering#Fed Chair Powell#The Federal Reserve#Mkm Partners
Forbes

Fed: Hawkish - Bonds: Dovish - Equities: Schizophrenic

Like clockwork, as soon as the Fed caved into constant market and media pressure to tighten, announced a speed-up of the QE “taper” and showed much more hawkish “dots” (the graphical plot of FOMC member views of where the Fed Funds rate will be in 2022, 23, and 24), the markets changed their tune. The bond gurus now see a softening economy (something we’ve seen for some time – see below) and a muted Fed tightening cycle. At the same time equity markets can’t seem to figure out what might happen next and have become volatile, and somewhat schizophrenic.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Coming Fed rate hikes mean one thing: Pay off that credit card debt. Now.

The Federal Reserve just gave consumers with revolving credit card balances their top New Year’s resolution: Dump that debt ASAP. To beat back inflation, the Fed is signaling that, starting next year, it expects to hike its benchmark rate, which has hovered near zero percent. Any upward rate moves by the Fed can increase the costs for certain borrowers.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Higher mortgage rates are coming. What could it mean for homebuyers?

The Federal Reserve's announcement Wednesday that it will fight inflation by phasing out a bond-buying program and preparing for faster interest-rate hikes will have far-reaching consequences for home prices and affordability, experts say. The Fed expects to raise rates three times next year, making borrowing more expensive for individuals and businesses, in an attempt to cool...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

806
Followers
925
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy