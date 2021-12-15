ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

‘I regret everything’: Convicted rapist comes face-to-face with woman he assaulted

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kerri O'Brien
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmFar_0dNcR1om00

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. ( WRIC ) — Convicted rapist Norman Jimmerson has been behind bars for 30 years after raping a woman in Williamsburg, Virginia. Recently, he spoke with the victim of the assault, and she offered him her forgiveness.

Debbie Smith requested the meeting with Jimmerson, 30 years after he attacked her. She said she was ready to forgive him for his actions and needed to speak with him to “know that that forgiveness was absolutely real.”

Smith became known nationwide after she was brutally raped in her own backyard, endured an embarrassing courtroom battle that put DNA evidence to the test, and wrote the law for victims of sexual assault.

The two spoke for five hours. Jimmerson said there was a lot of tears and crying. He had been wanting to tell Smith how he felt for awhile.

“I regret everything, you know, that I put her through,” Jimmerson said. “Just listening to her and understanding what she went through and everything, it was impactful.”

Smith previously spoke about her experiences during that meeting and how the attack impacted her life.

Six more women allege sexual harassment at Tesla

During that conversation, Smith said Jimmerson apologized over and over again. She said it was often and “very genuine.”

“He said ‘sorry doesn’t do it but it’s all I got’,” Smith said.

“He stopped and he said, Debbie please none of this was your fault. I should have never come into your home your castle, your private home, you did absolutely nothing wrong that day. Those are words I thought, I would never hear. To hear it from the person who was responsible, that is what made the difference. That is what set me free. And knowing that, I know longer need to be afraid of this man,” she said.

For years, Jimmerson could not even admit his actions to himself or to others.

“I just couldn’t believe that I did such a thing and the pain that I caused,” Jimmerson said.

For a long time, Smith lived in fear that Jimmerson would come back. The crime remained unsolved for six years until Virginia’s newly established DNA data bank got a hit in 1995 off of a DNA sample recovered at the scene. It connected Jimmerson to the case.

Years passed before early DNA technology was used to link him to the crime. Virginia’s DNA database was the first of its kind in the country and changed forever the way detectives solve crimes. “It is kind of like the gold standard for these investigators,” said Smith.

Smith has been a huge advocate for DNA testing. She successfully fought to provide federal funding to crime labs across the U.S. with the Debbie Smith Act. “I believe that we have still only scratched the service of what this science can do,” said Smith.

Jimmerson said he attacked Smith while using drugs to cope with the loss of his 3-year-old son.

“The drugs became like a medicine,” he said.

Colby Fulfer beats Jim Bob Duggar in Arkansas state senate primary

It wasn’t until his time in prison that Jimmerson ceased being in denial about his actions. After years of lying, he confessed his crimes to his family.

“I had a process to go through to even want to get to a point where I could admit it, you know, that I had harmed someone,” Jimmerson said.

He credits Virginia Department of Corrections programs like “Thinking for a change” and the “Victim Impact Program” for coming to terms with the truth and opening his eyes to the impact of his actions on others. Jimmerson credits his time in prison with his rehabilitation saying he basically grew up behind bars.

“It caused me to want to be the best that I can actually be,” Jimmerson said.

Jimmerson will be considered for parole soon. The decision will be in the hands of the Parole Board.

Smith was uncertain on how she felt about the possibility of Jimmerson being released but she did say that she believes with all her heart that he has changed.

“When I left there, the only words I could say to my husband was, I am finally free,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: ‘I’m sorry it happened’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright told jurors at her manslaughter trial on Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” that day, saying during sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer’s face. Kim Potter, […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGN News

Geneva man charged with attempted murder after domestic dispute

GENEVA, Ill. – A Geneva man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.   Prosecutors say 26-year-old Bobby J. Haven, III got in a domestic dispute with a male family member last Wednesday.   Police responded to the 100 block of Westfield Course and found Haven sitting back in a reclining chair, holding the unconscious man in […]
GENEVA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Williamsburg, VA
State
Arkansas State
WGN News

Potter: Daunte Wright traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified Friday that the traffic stop “just went chaotic” after Wright tried to get back into his car and leave. Kim Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death, said she saw a look of fear on another officer’s face before […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGN News

Police investigate shooting threat at West Aurora High School

AURORA, Ill. — Police continue to investigate a shooting threat made towards West Aurora High School after nearly 3,700 students were held in their classrooms for a lockdown on Friday. The school’s superintendent said someone AirDropped a picture of a gun inside a bathroom with specific threats towards the school’s community. Police added that the […]
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Gift giveaway held for victims of gun violence on South Side

CHICAGO — Community organizers in Englewood gathered together victims of gun violence for a gift giveaway on Friday, hoping to brighten up a difficult holiday season. Each of the families gathered shares the common experience of a loved one being a victim of gun violence. Today, the gathering was about giving the families the best […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Passerby fatally shoots dog attacking jogger in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Authorities in Kane County say a concealed carry license holder shot and killed a dog attacking a jogger in Saint Charles.  The Kane County Sheriff says the man was driving by Windsor Avenue on Monday, Dec. 13, when he witnessed two dogs attacking a woman. Deputies say the man fired one shot and […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bob Duggar
WGN News

Bensenville officer wounded in line of duty discharged from rehab center

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — Flags and blue ribbons decorated Granville Avenue in Roselle Saturday to honor a police officer who almost lost his life. Saturday, the community wanted to show their appreciation for Officer Steven Kotlewski, who was nearly killed after being shot several times while responding to a domestic call in November. Kotlewski was discharged […]
BENSENVILLE, IL
WGN News

Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests case

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense has rested its case after two days of presenting evidence on the British socialite’s behalf. Not among that evidence was testimony from the longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate herself. Around a half-hour after Maxwell, 59, told the court Friday she would not testify in her own defense because “the […]
LAW
WGN News

54-year-old woman shot and killed on West Side

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman was shot to death on the city’s West Side Saturday evening, according to police. Police said the woman was on the sidewalk just before 4:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when she was shot in the stomach by an unknown gunman. The woman was taken to […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapist#Debbie Smith Act#Drugs#Dna#Tesla#Smi
WGN News

All from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haiti police and the group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details. “We glorify […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Police investigating after 2 guns recovered from inside Evanston Township HS

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are investigating after two guns were recovered from inside Evanston Township High School. The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said a school resource officer was told students were smoking marijuana in the bathroom. Two handguns were recovered and six students were arrested. This was not an active shooter […]
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Illinois AG Office to distribute free child ID kits to families

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday that his office is expanding resources it offers to keep children safe. The office is partnering with the National Child Identification Program (NCIDP) in a pilot program that will provide Illinois families with free child ID kits. “My office is committed to giving parents access to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Tornadoes’ toll: Family members mourn those they lost

Annistyn Rackley was an outgoing and energetic 9-year-old who didn’t let a rare liver condition prevent her from the activities she loved: swimming, dancing and cheerleading, her great-aunt Sandra Hooker said. The girl delighted in donning outfits and makeup for cheer competitions and would frequently do cartwheels and the splits in front of family members. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

WGN News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy