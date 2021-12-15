ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billerica, MA

Entegris to pay $6.5B for fellow semiconductor company

By Grant Welker
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 4 days ago
Entegris, a Billerica semiconductor company, is buying an...

24/7 Wall St.

The Best Paying Large Companies in America

The Great Resignation – which has seen millions of Americans quitting their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic – is not yet fully understood. According to several surveys, those resigning often cite wanting more flexible work hours and the possibility of working remotely as the main reasons for leaving their jobs – but the search for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
smarteranalyst.com

Entegris to Acquire CMC Materials for $6.5B; CMC Soars 34%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Specialty materials supplier Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Illinois-based CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have signed an agreement under which the former will acquire the latter for nearly $6.5 billion. Following the announcement on Wednesday, CMC Materials surged nearly 34% to close at $195.50. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

India unveils $10.2B plan to attract semiconductor makers

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has announced a $10.2 billion incentive plan in an attempt to attract global chipmakers and transform the country into a semiconductor production hub. The plan announced Wednesday by government officials comes amid a global semiconductor shortage which has delayed delivery of consumer goods including cars. The supply disruption has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. India wants to woo companies that could shift their manufacturing bases from China amid trade disputes between United States and China. India’s government will extend financial support of up to 50% of a project’s cost to eligible display and semiconductor fabricators.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chip materials supplier Entegris to buy rival CMC in $6.5 bln deal

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Entegris Inc (ENTG.O), a supplier of semiconductor materials, said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival CMC Materials (CCMP.O) in a deal valued at $6.5 billion, as it looks to build scale amid an unprecedented global chip shortage. Semiconductor-related businesses have been consolidating, with companies looking...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Magnachip Semiconductor falls after its $1.4B sale to Wise Road is terminated

Magnachip (NYSE:MX) terminated its $1.4B deal to sell itself to Chinese private equity firm Wise Road after failing to get U.S. national security approval for the deal. Magnachip fell 2% in after hours trading. The companies announced that they received permission from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the U.S....
STOCKS
ABC13 Houston

Vape company agrees to pay $50 million for marketing to minors

A now-defunct e-cigarette retailer has agreed to pay $50 million to resolve allegations it marketed and sold vaping products to minors by appealing to their social media preferences, taste for fruit flavors and penchant to listen to influencers. The settlement agreement was announced Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey,...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Is On-Demand Pay Right For Your Company?

Chief Digital Officer at Ceridian. Businesses are rapidly rethinking workplace policies and benefits to define the future of work, and one foundational change is an increased focus on financial wellness. In fact, financial wellness is the new “must-have” employee benefit, especially as we begin to recover from the pandemic and workers quit jobs at a rapid rate.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Skadden-led chip industry supplier Entegris to snap up rival for $6.5 bln

(Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is guiding chip maker supplier Entegris Inc on its roughly $6.5 billion acquisition of competitor CMC Materials Inc, which has tapped Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The companies announced their merger on Wednesday as Massachusetts-based Entegris looks to expand its business amid...
BUSINESS
Boston Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
TECHNOLOGY
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

