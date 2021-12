As a kid growing up in the 60’s I remember my brother, twin sister, and me all going to bed early on Christmas Eve. We felt the earlier we went to bed the sooner Christmas morning would come. Of course, we left plenty of cookies for the jolly one and lots of treats for Rudolf and the gang. We always did have trouble getting to sleep whispering to each other wondering if every little noise we heard was Santa.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO