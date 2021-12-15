Bears KR Jakeem Grant Sr. named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

LAKE FOREST – In what was another disappointment for the Bears in Green Bay on Sunday, their kick returner was certainly a bright spot.

In fact, Jakeem Grant Sr. made some team history with his impressive runback of a punt for a score in the second quarter that helped the Bears increase their lead.

This 97-yard return was the longest in Bears’ history, breaking the previous mark held by Johnny Bailey 31 years earlier, and because of that, the NFL honored Grant on Wednesday.

Grant was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week thanks in big part to that play along with his 131 punt return yards on the evening. He became the first player in the NFL to return a punt for a touchdown during the 2021 season and his 97-yard to get the score was the tenth-longest in NFL history.

It was a big second quarter overall for Grant as he also had a 46-yard reception for a touchdown, making him the first Bears’ player since Devin Hester to have a catch & return for a score in the same game.

Acquired by the Bears from the Dolphins in October for a draft pick, Grant has returned 15 punts for 244 yards for a score while also handling 20 kickoffs for 487 yards. He also has nine catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.