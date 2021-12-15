ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surreal estate in British thriller 'The Girl Before'

 3 days ago

Who would live in a house like this? Actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David...

BBC

The Girl Before: Meet the cast and creator

The Girl Before tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There’s just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules. Jane starts to feel the house changing her...
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Simu Liu

When Simu Liu tweeted in 2014 asking Marvel for an Asian American superhero, he wasn’t vying for a job - he was venting at Hollywood’s status quo. But fast forward five years, Liu starred in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel’s first film led by an Asian superhero. (Dec. 15)
On This Day: 14 December 1997

James Cameron’s "Titanic" premiered in L.A. with star Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet. (Dec.14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ab40c4080a364ba5b8aead5ec2953c5b.
Gugu Mbatha Raw
David Oyelowo
Penélope Cruz honored by MoMA

It was an A-list extravaganza Tuesday night, as stars came out to support Penélope Cruz as she was honored by the Museum of Modern Art in New York. On the red carpet, the Spanish actor paid tribute to director Pedro Almódovar who she cited as a key influence on her career. (Dec. 15)
ShowBiz Minute: Young Dolph, Springsteen, Longoria

Memphis street renamed for slain rapper Young Dolph; Bruce Springsteen reportedly sells back catalogue for $500 million; Eva Longoria to star in Mexico spinoff of Stanley Tucci's "Searching for Italy." (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Cavill gets more lines and fewer grunts in 'The Witcher'

British actor Henry Cavill and showrunner Lauren Schmidt discuss how they've increased the number of lines spoken by Cavill's character Geralt of Rivia in season two of hit fantasy show "The Witcher." (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
The Marvelous costumes of Mrs. Maisel

New book "Madly Marvelous: The Costumes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" delves into the fashion of the popular dramedy show. (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/75875b2c4ef2438ab511bdda528ccfd1.
Tom Holland, Zendaya premiere 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland and Zendaya hit the red carpet in LA for the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere alongside Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx and J.K. Simmons. (Dec. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e0d13a6e399f4621862fe846d7953d7b.
Hot, cold and everything in-between on set of 'The Witcher'

Stars Henry Cavill, Kim Bodnia and Freya Allan can't agree whether the wintery sets of the second season of fantasy series "The Witcher" were hot or cold. (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/53ab647a9c0543a8bb796c2871f623f6.
Billboard

British Pop Invasions Over the Years: From Stones to Spice Girls to Adele

About 180 years after George Washington sent King George III packing, American teens welcomed a less formally dressed British Invasion with open arms — and wallets. Since then, the fortunes of English musicians on American airwaves have waxed and waned — an Oasis here, an Amy Winehouse there — but Adele’s blockbuster return has the Yanks Union Jack-ed up once again.
Variety

‘Mother/Android’ Review: The Future Looks Bleak for Chloë Grace Moretz and Her Baby

Ending a year begun saving her baby from a gremlin in deliberately outrageous “Shadow in the Cloud,” Chloë Grace Moretz again suffers peril-fraught maternity as half of the title equation in “Mother/Android.” This sci-fi thriller, launching on Hulu Dec. 17, offers a more sobersided survival tale set in an imminent future where humanity’s artificial helpmates have turned against their creators. It’s a familiar dystopian premise that plays out in narrative terms redolent of myriad recent movies like “A Quiet Place.” Still, at least to a point, it’s lent sufficient engrossing urgency by Mattson Tomlin in his commercial-feature directorial debut. He wrote...
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua Signs First-Look Film Partnership With Netflix

Antoine Fuqua has entered into a first-look partnership with Netflix, continuing his relationship with the studio after the successful drama The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The deal will focus primarily on films and documentary features. Fuqua also announced Friday the renaming of his production company to Hill District Media, from the previously titled Fuqua Films. The new name emphasizes his background and roots that translate to his work on the screen. “Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” said Fuqua. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand...
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
theplaylist.net

‘The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window’ Teaser: Kristen Bell Satirizes Mystery Thrillers For Netflix

We’ve all seen this premise before—a woman is alone at home, looking out of her window. She suddenly notices a violent crime happening in her neighbor’s house. When she calls the cops, it seems as if the woman is crazy. But what if she’s not crazy? Dun, dun, dunnnnnnnn. And so goes this type of thriller. And so goes the beginning of the new Netflix satire, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.”
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
