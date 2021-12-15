ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Zimmerman: San Jose’s trees improve human health and save money

By Erin Zimmerman
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dCuf_0dNcPWmO00

Anyone who has ever read “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein knows humans take for granted the benefits and gifts of the trees around us. We underestimate how they impact our lives and the weight of our responsibility to protect them.

It seems like, finally, we are learning how important trees are, not only to planetary health, but specifically to human health and well-being.

The right trees in the right place

The most significant pledge to come out of the COP 26 climate summit was a pledge by countries representing 85% of the world’s forests to halt or reverse deforestation by 2030. The United States, as well as other major forested countries such as Brazil, Canada, and Indonesia, all signed this agreement. President Joe Biden also promised the U.S. would lead by example, and announced it would spend $9 billion to conserve and restore forests.

This pledge, and the money to uphold it, is a significant step forward. Individual countries are going to have to get creative in how they address climate change, as an international agreement is increasingly unlikely. Forests and trees and are an excellent option.

Forests absorb about one-third of the global CO2 produced each year. Deforestation has been a major contributor to climate change.

The fight to protect California’s trees

California has 33 million acres of forest, and we are rightfully proud to encourage visitors to see places such as the redwoods. We conveniently forget, or don’t even know that since the 1850s, 95% of California’s original old-growth redwood forests have been logged.

California can leverage its forests in two ways. Re-foresting is an option, though this can be fraught with difficulties such as problems with location, water availability and biodiversity loss. It is far better to focus on protecting the trees and forests we have and to let these areas expand naturally.

“California’s old-growth redwoods, the tallest and among the oldest trees on Earth, store more carbon per acre of forest than any other forest in the world—by a long shot,” said Sam Hodder, CEO of Save the Redwood League. “More than the Amazon rainforest or the conifer forests of the Pacific Northwest.”

Save the Redwoods League is currently fundraising to purchase five miles of undeveloped coastline forests in Mendocino County. The Lost Coast Property is a second-growth forest between 80-100 years old and is under threat to accelerated harvesting or development. Saving such existing lands and letting them expand and interconnect with other protected lands is far better, less expensive and lower maintenance than re-planting.

Hodder noted that through accelerated protection and good stewardship done in partnership with tribes, local communities and public agencies, the redwood landscape can grow old again and provide a critical ingredient in the fight against climate change.

San Jose’s trees

Trees in our communities are just as important to human health as large swaths of forests hours away. Simply being within sight of green spaces is linked to improved mental health, reduced stress and better work and school performance. Simply put, humans need nature, such as trees, to thrive.

San Jose’s revised draft Community Forest Management Plan cites research that has even found tree-lined streets contribute to healthier lifestyles. Unexpectedly, they are also host to fewer vehicular accidents. There is even evidence that having well-managed vegetation acts as a crime deterrent.

Money may not grow on trees, but trees are one of those rare commodities which do become more valuable as they grow older. In fact, every street tree returns almost six dollars in benefits to every single dollar invested.

San Jose’s 2007 Green Vision plan had a goal of planting 100,000 trees. By 2014, the city—in conjunction with Our City Forest—planted a total of 12,289 trees which sequestered approximately 479.3 MT of CO2 equivalent. The city’s goal was to have all of the trees planted by 2022; however, an apparent lack of resources has meant only between 15,000 to 20,000 trees have been planted thus far.

Unfortunately, the management plan also found San Jose’s canopy cover has fallen by almost 2%, representing an area of about 2.7 miles. The key findings of the document are telling. Foremost, the city needs to act quickly to address the trend of declining canopy cover. The biggest barrier to this, in addition to fractured collaboration amongst stakeholders, is the omnipresent problem of money. The funding devoted to tree planting and management is far below what is necessary.

Maybe we haven’t learned from “The Giving Tree” after all.

San José Spotlight columnist Erin Zimmerman is a climate reality leader with the Climate Reality Project’s Silicon Valley Chapter. Erin, a long-time environmental and political activist, holds a PhD in political science. Her column appears every third Wednesday of the month. Contact Erin at [email protected].

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose videographer tells stories to build bridges

Video storyteller Marlo Custodio’s childhood was at times terrifying. Yet through the angst of his upbringing, Custodio discovered his future. Custodio’s parents immigrated from the Phillipines to the United States. When Custodio was five, his father left. When he was in second grade, the family became homeless. His mother, who had suffered years of spousal abuse, found herself alone with four sons, including five-year-old Marlo, and nowhere to turn.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose nonprofits rally behind anti-displacement housing policy

A coalition of local nonprofits and residents are pushing for a policy to prevent displacement and create a pathway to homeownership for low-income renters, amid a growing housing crisis that is pricing many out of the region. The proposed policy, named the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act (COPA), would require rental property owners to offer first... The post San Jose nonprofits rally behind anti-displacement housing policy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Where can San Jose homeless residents warm up this winter?

San Jose is opening two temporary overnight warming centers to provide shelter for unhoused residents as temperatures continue to dip. The City Council voted unanimously this week to restart the annual program. The city picked two new locations this year, the Evergreen Branch Library on Aborn Road and the Leininger Center on Senter Road—both located in... The post Where can San Jose homeless residents warm up this winter? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

How will the state split San Jose’s congressional districts?

Fear of San Jose being divided into four congressional districts is no longer an issue—the city will likely only be divided into three. After aggressive campaigning by Mayor Sam Liccardo and San Jose residents, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission is moving forward with a map that minimizes the splits to the seat of Silicon Valley.... The post How will the state split San Jose’s congressional districts? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Health
San Jose, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
San Jose, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Industry
San José Spotlight

San Jose nonprofit reopens clothes closet for those in need

The Sacred Heart Community Service Clothes Closet quietly reopened Monday after 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides registered members with free clothing, which they can pick up twice a month at the nonprofit located at 1381 S. First St. in San Jose. For many it’s the only affordable way to get... The post San Jose nonprofit reopens clothes closet for those in need appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Cartwright: Body count highlights how cities are failing the homeless

How do you measure political malfeasance and cowardice? What is the yardstick to best tick off moral failings like one would measure the growth of their children? Bodies. Dead bodies. As temperatures have stayed in the 30s at night, as torrential rains pound the South Bay, as flood warnings have been issued, advocates implore cities... The post Cartwright: Body count highlights how cities are failing the homeless appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Homeless deaths soar in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County saw a record high number of homeless deaths this past year, a somber reminder of the exacerbating housing crisis and inequality in one of the wealthiest regions in the nation. The number of people who died on the street in the region has grown in the last few years. In 2020, the area... The post Homeless deaths soar in Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Landlords use scare tactics as Santa Clara County evictions grow

Since the statewide eviction ban ended in September, Santa Clara County landlords have been kicking tenants out of their homes in growing numbers. A total of 365 eviction lawsuits have been filed in Santa Clara County from September through Nov. 30 of this year, according to data from the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Of those,... The post Landlords use scare tactics as Santa Clara County evictions grow appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
San José Spotlight

After five years, San Jose’s Cambrian Village back on track

Although residents seem satisfied with the latest Cambrian Park Plaza design, questions remain about the project’s impact. The 1950s era Cambrian Park Plaza, located at Camden and Union avenues in San Jose, is being reimagined as Cambrian Village, an 18-acre urban village. It will include retail, restaurants, a hotel, 305 apartments, 48 single-family homes with 27... The post After five years, San Jose’s Cambrian Village back on track appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Proposed congressional boundaries could split San Jose

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is urging a state commission not to adopt political boundaries that would potentially weaken the power of Silicon Valley’s biggest city. Liccardo is asking the California Citizens Redistricting Commission to not approve a map that will split San Jose across four congressional districts. Most of the city is now located in... The post Proposed congressional boundaries could split San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose’s historic Burbank Theater sells for $1.6 million at auction

The historic Burbank Theater sold for $1.6 million in a Wednesday auction after sitting mostly empty for the last two decades. The winner of the auction has yet to be made public. The 72-year-old Art Deco icon sits in an unincorporated neighborhood that borders San Jose. The neglected and abandoned theater went up for auction Monday with a... The post UPDATE: San Jose’s historic Burbank Theater sells for $1.6 million at auction appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Op-ed: It all comes down to Santa Clara City Hall

The tragic story of Santa Clara, the only Bay Area city to destroy its downtown, began and ended with its City Hall. In August 1957, Santa Clara City Manager Lloyd Brady applied for urban renewal funds for “The (Downtown) Franklin Street Facelift.” The city received grants and loans totaling $65 million in 2021 dollars.  The... The post Op-ed: It all comes down to Santa Clara City Hall appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#San Jos#The Giving Tree
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose removes commercial requirements for affordable housing

San Jose is eliminating a long-standing development requirement to make way for more affordable housing amid a growing homelessness crisis. Under a decades-old policy, affordable housing projects built within the city’s urban villages, or designated areas planned around public transportation, must dedicate the ground floor to commercial spaces—something lawmakers hoped would spur job growth and... The post UPDATE: San Jose removes commercial requirements for affordable housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Backbone of Silicon Valley: Hilda Hernandez

Editor’s Note: Backbone of Silicon Valley is a first-of-its-kind video storytelling project. Our reporters spent a year documenting the plight of six essential workers in Silicon Valley—the unsung heroes who clean your house, pack your groceries and prescriptions, cook your food, work in hospitals and deliver your meals. San José Spotlight teamed up with filmmakers... The post Backbone of Silicon Valley: Hilda Hernandez appeared first on San José Spotlight.
TV & VIDEOS
San José Spotlight

San Jose finalizes new political boundaries for the next decade

After months of heated debate and confusion, San Jose finally adopts new political boundaries that redefine the future of the 10th largest city in the nation for the next decade. The San Jose City Council voted 7-4 Wednesday to adopt a map first proposed by Councilmember David Cohen that includes boundary changes made last week by... The post San Jose finalizes new political boundaries for the next decade appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Industry
San José Spotlight

Backbone of Silicon Valley: Daryush Khodadadi-Mobarakeh

Editor’s Note: Backbone of Silicon Valley is a first-of-its-kind video storytelling project. Our reporters spent a year documenting the plight of six essential workers in Silicon Valley—the unsung heroes who clean your house, pack your groceries and prescriptions, cook your food, work in hospitals and deliver your meals. San José Spotlight teamed up with filmmakers to tell their stories. Check our video page for new mini documentaries posting Mondays and Wednesdays in December.
TV & VIDEOS
San José Spotlight

Regina Williams understands affordable housing in Silicon Valley

Regina Celestin Williams knows firsthand the importance of equitable housing, especially in the Bay Area. As a Richmond native, Williams grew up in Barrett Terrace, an affordable housing project that provided stability for her and other families in the area, she said. “I came into affordable housing with a great passion because I’ve benefited from it,” Williams... The post Regina Williams understands affordable housing in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County adopts political map for next decade, with a shakeup

Santa Clara County officially has a new map of its political boundaries for the next decade. The Board of Supervisors adopted a map Tuesday proposed by Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Officially known by the number 90195, this map makes several significant adjustments to the five district boundaries, most notably moving Los Gatos and Almaden Valley out... The post Santa Clara County adopts political map for next decade, with a shakeup appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy