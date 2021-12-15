Walker police investigate attempted abduction of 2 kids

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating an attempted abduction of two children near a bus stop in Walker Wednesday morning.

The intersection of Willis Avenue and Dunlap Street on Dec. 15, 2021.

In a letter to parents, Kenowa Hills Public Schools said two middle school students were approached while walking to the bus stop near the intersection of Willis Avenue NW and Dunlap Street NW. Both girls stayed together and are safe.

The Walker Police Department said the students described the man as white, approximately 30 years old, 5’7″ to 5’10” and average build. They said he was wearing dark clothing and might be connected to an older black or dark colored SUV.

The district said the Walker Police Department is investigating the incident and extra officers will be patrolling the area.

“We want students to travel to and from school safely. Please encourage your child to always be aware of their surroundings, use the buddy system, and when possible travel in lighted areas. If your child encounters situations that make them uncomfortable, please remind them to report it to a parent or adult,” the district said in the letter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616.453.5411.

