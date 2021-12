I may be one of the outliers that really enjoyed the original ELEX, so naturally, I was excited to get my hands on a preview copy of the game to cover. Over 20 hours later, I'm hooked on ELEX II and I haven't even chosen which faction I want to join. The amount of content to explore is immense, and it's great seeing characters from the last return and play a part again. There are unique and surprising stories, even with the least impactful of characters, and every new place I visit I hope to see something new to explore or find. Overall, my experience is positive, but let's dive into the details.

