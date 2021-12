There's no stopping MMO Final Fantasy XIV, and its latest expansion Endwalker will surely be its biggest yet. The latest batch of content is now available on PlayStation 5 and PS4, priced at £36.99/$39.99. This is pitched as the conclusion to Hydaelyn and Zodiark's story, and you also get to go to the moon, which is pretty cool. Two new jobs accompany the DLC: Sage is the first healer added to the game since Heavensward and the Reaper comes equipped with a two-handed scythe that's all about dealing heavy damage.

