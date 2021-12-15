ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man and Doctor Strange enter the Mirror Dimension in Spider-Man: No Way Home clip

By Amie Cranswick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinciding with its UK release today [read our review here], Sony and Marvel have shared a new clip from Spider-Man: No Way Home which sees Spider-Man (Tom Holland) entering the Mirror Dimension as he attempts to escape from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch); watch it here…. For the first...

#Doctor Strange#Doctor Octopus#The Mirror Dimension#No Way Home
