Curtis Granderson is one of my favorite Yankees of the last 10 years or so. After the great success of the championship 2009 campaign, my fandom and love of the game was hitting an all-time high. While the team was good enough to run it back with the same personnel, the Yankees played it aggressive by acquiring one of the best outfielders in the game. At a very early stage in Granderson’s career, he put together 4.0, 7.9, and 4.1 fWAR seasons in Detroit between 2006 and 2008. As an athletic left-handed bat with good pull-side power, he was a perfect fit for the Yankees.

