North Carolina newspaper calls Meadows an embarrassment to state

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
A leading North Caroline newspaper is blasting former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows , calling the Republican who previously served in Congress an embarrassment to the state.

"When will the N.C. Republican Party censure Mark Meadows?" The News and Observer asked in an editorial published on Wednesday.

"The answer, of course, is never. But that won’t hide the embarrassment that Meadows is for his party or for the state he represented in Congress for seven years."

Meadows has emerged "as a disgrace during a dangerous hour for U.S. democracy," the newspaper asserted.

"For North Carolina, Meadows is more than a figure in a Washington drama," the outlet's editorial board continued. "He is the embodiment of how the state’s turn to extreme gerrymandering has opened the way for reactionary and incompetent candidates to represent the state in Congress."

The House on Tuesday voted to hold the former Trump White House chief of staff in contempt of Congress as the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol continues its probe of the incident.

Meadows will now be referred to the Justice Department on criminal contempt charges after refusing to testify before the committee.

The News and Observer, which has gone after Meadows before, slammed him in the latest editorial for the failure to cooperate with the probe and what it described as kowtowing to former President Trump .

"It has long been clear that Meadows is a Trump sycophant," the newspaper wrote. "Now the question is whether his eagerness to please included breaking the law. The Jan. 6 committee needs to take a hard line with the former chief of staff who never drew a line for Trump."

Related
The Independent

Rick Perry sent Mark Meadows text outlining ‘aggressive’ strategy to invalidate election, report says

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection believes ex-Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is responsible for sending a text message to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows which suggested that three state legislatures to unilaterally declare former president Donald Trump the winner of last year’s presidential election in those states against the will of voters.On Friday, CNN reported that Mr Perry, who served as Texas’ governor before being tapped to lead the Department of Energy by Trump sent a 4 November text message to Mr Meadows which advocated for an “AGRESSIVE [sic] STRATEGY” of having Republican-controlled state...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘He’s a traitor’: Democrat leads attack on Jim Jordan after he’s revealed as Meadows texter by Jan 6 panel

A Democratic congressman accused one of his Republican colleagues of committing treason on Wednesday as the fallout over the contents of text messages sent by members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump around January 6 continues.Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of the several states where Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud were centred, issued the accusation during an interview Wednesday evening on MSNBC’s Last Word.“Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he told presenter Lawrence O’Donnell.“He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
#Gerrymandering#Contempt Of Congress#Republican#The N C Republican Party#The News And Observer#Trump White House#Capitol#The Justice Department
Mother Jones

North Carolina’s Largest Paper, and I, Think Mark Meadows Is a “Disgrace”

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In North Carolina’s largest newspapers today, the News & Observer, an editorial ran calling Mark Meadows—who rode a wave of “extreme gerrymandering” to Congress; said he wanted to “send Obama home to Kenya“; co-founded the Freedom Caucus; helped shut down the government in 2013; groveled to become Trump’s chief of staff; convinced Trump to not institute a mask mandate; cast aside COVID-19 protocols himself; helped abet Trump’s attempt to retain power; pushed the Department of Justice to challenge the election’s integrity; drove us toward the insurrection; texted with Fox News hosts on Jan. 6, who were freaking out when they realized it had gone too far; lied about his role in all of that in his book; and was held in contempt last night by the House—an “embarrassment” and a “disgrace.”
POLITICS
Raleigh News & Observer

Mark Meadows is an embarrassment to NC. Congress should take a hard line with him.

Here’s a question that might make Sen. Richard Burr smile: When will the N.C. Republican Party censure Mark Meadows?. The answer, of course, is never. But that won’t hide the embarrassment that Meadows is for his party or for the state he represented in Congress for seven years. He left Congress in March of 2020 to become President Trump’s White House chief of staff.
CONGRESS & COURTS
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: Greetings from the failed state of North Carolina

It’s tough, in North Carolina, to get everyone on the same page. We have fundamental disagreements on subjects as trivial as barbecue and college basketball teams to deep-seated pathologies such as white supremacy and the systemic defunding of public education. That’s what the Leandro decision was all about: The legislature...
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

