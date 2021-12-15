ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

UPDATE: Roads reopen after grass fire causes home evacuations in Taylor County

 4 days ago

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Homes were evacuated as a grass fire burned in western Taylor County Wednesday morning.

The fire ignited along County Road 1235 and County Road 310 around 10:00 a.m., threatening numerous properties in the area.

Roads around the fire were closed until the blaze was brought under control.

Some residents reported seeing flames from their windows as they were evacuating their homes.

At this time, it’s unknown how many acres were compromised by the fire, which took a couple of hours to contain.

Multiple fire departments responded.

