Apparel

CPL CRAFTS: Visible Mending with Jessamy Kilcollins

cambridgema.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransform your garments through the art of visible mending! Do you have a sweater that could use a breath of fresh air- maybe it has a hole on the sleeve, maybe it has more than a few? Bring in your...

www.cambridgema.gov

Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
SPY

The 2022 Menswear Style Guide: All the Basics & Essentials Every Guy Needs in His Closet

The Essentials. The clothes you actually need. Call it minimalism or the contemporaneous works of Marie Kondo; these are the pieces that, if you want to dress well, cannot be done without. Despite fashion trends arriving hot on the scene and sloping off into the night without as much as a whisper of goodbye, there are some items of clothing you can always rely on to stay looking sharp. The most integral idea with all these pieces is simplicity. Having the basics covered is foundational to having good style. You cannot have one without the other. This article will lead you...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Denim Shirts for Men

The denim shirt is a go-anywhere, do-anything piece, which makes it surprising that it hasn’t earned certified closet staple status in quite the same way as a white t-shirt or hoodie. But the outfit-elevating potential of a denim shirt means that once you have one, you’ll reach for it as often as you do your favorite tees. Denim shirts are also a great all-season piece. They’re lighter than a denim jacket but warmer than a regular button-down; you can just as easily wear it over a tee on a warm summer evening as you can under a long coat in...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
State
Massachusetts State
ARTnews

Chanel Names 10 Winners of Its First-Ever $113,000 Prize for Artists

Chanel has named the inaugural winners of its Chanel Next Prize, a new biennial award that the French label founded in March to support 10 international artists and creatives working across film, music, performance, and visual art. The prize was founded as part of a larger initiative termed the Chanel Culture Fund, established earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic to expand the luxury label’s backing of the arts. The award is given to artists who the fashion label believes are redefining their respective fields. In a statement, Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, explained that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Former Whitney Museum Curator Christopher Y. Lew Heads to New L.A. Artist Residency Program

After leaving the Whitney Museum last month, Christopher Y. Lew, a star curator of the New York scene, has joined a new foundation and artist residency program in Los Angeles. Named Horizon, the program is founded by collectors Jason Li and Harry Hu, both of whom are based in the city, as well as May Xue, who was formerly director of educational and institutional relations and general manager at the Hong Kong–based K11 Art Foundation. Xue will serve as the chief executive director of Horizon. Set in a 4,800-square-foot space Downtown Los Angeles, Horizon aims to offer support to early- and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Designers#Art#Cpl#Bfa#Project Upcycle
chanute.org

CPL - Christmas Card with Jane Martin & Adele Heffern

Come and make stunning Christmas cards with Jane Martin and Adele Heffern! Registration is required for this event. Participants will choose which session to attend, either at noon or 1:30 pm. Please call the library at 620-431-3820 to register or register in person at the library. In-person programs may be canceled for bad weather or due to high COVID-19 numbers. Please keep risks low for our staff and others by wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if you feel sick. Masks may be required for indoor programming. If you have questions, please call Kara at 620-431-3820.
CHANUTE, KS
GMA

10 hot holiday makeup and nail ideas

Check out this glittering (for grown-ups) mashup of hot holiday nail art, makeup ideas and more glam looks to consider trying for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.
MAKEUP
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Plans Milan Fashion Week Debut

Evergreen collections, high-end sneakers and assortments of refurbished denim are among the new ideas Glen Martens has introduced to Diesel since joining as creative director in 2020. Now the designer is turning his attention to the traditional catwalk. Diesel announced plans to show its Fall/Winter 22-23 collection at Milan Fashion Week (MFW) on Feb. 23, 2022. This marks the brand’s first time formally participating in MFW’s women’s wear segment after it has previously presented at the men’s shows. The event will reveal Martens’ second runway collection for Diesel, following the Spring/Summer 2022 collection presented in a digital format. Like the first collection, ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Bay Weekly

Crafting in Gingerbread

Cookies, candy canes, gumdrops and more, Christmas is the season for delicious treats. But some sweets do double duty as building materials. Local food artist, Nancy Baker, assembled a homemade gingerbread house in front of guests at Homestead Gardens in Severna Park on Sunday adding her signature “wow factor” into holiday baking.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefallonpost.org

Maliah's Minute -- Crafting and Craft Fairs

Crafting is my favorite thing to do during my free time. I love to paint even if it doesn’t turn out how I wanted, I still enjoy the experience. Painting can be very relaxing and calm for most people. For me it is, I'm able to relax and think about my day and all the positive things in life.
PAINTINGS
SPY

The Best Men’s Hats To Buy Right Now

The best hats for men add an extra dollop of style to any outfit, yes, even when wearing a t-shirt and jeans. A hat worn rakishly over one eye like Idris Elba adds a touch of raffish charm, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Of course, hats can also be more practical. A stylish baseball cap can help you hide that regrettable attempt at a DIY haircut, and there’s a long tradition of men using hats to cover up bald spots. Some hats, like the top hat and the boater, are reserved for specific events like weddings or Jazz-themed lawn parties....
APPAREL
cambridgema.gov

Glowforge 101: Creative Laser Cutting, Pt.2 (Main)

Learn how to cut, engrave, and shape designs from a variety of materials using the Glowforge Pro laser cutter in this 2 part series. This series of workshops replaces the previous Glowforge 101 and Glowforge 201 offerings. In part 1 of this course, you will utilize the camera for focusing...
TECHNOLOGY
ARTnews

From Gentileschi to Tourmaline, Getty to Showcase Recent Acquisitions in New Exhibition

Later this month, the Getty Museum in Los Angeles will mount an exhibition featuring 20 of its latest acquisitions, culled from a large cache of purchases made during the pandemic. Opening on December 14 at the institution’s Getty Center location, “Acquisitions 2021: Collecting for the Museum” will feature works spanning the Getty’s six collecting categories of painting, drawing, photography, antiquities, decorative arts, and manuscripts. Visitors to the exhibition will find a greater push toward diversity in the museum’s acquisition strategy than ever before. In a statement, the museum’s director Timothy Potts said, “This year reflects several recent collection-building initiatives of the Getty...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Kenneth Cole Opens Holiday Pop-Up to Spotlight Black-Owned Businesses + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 17, 2021: Starting today, Kenneth Cole will spotlight 10 small-black owned businesses in a holiday pop-up shop. Located at the Kenneth Cole store at 328 Bowery in New York, the event will take place from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. through Dec. 19. Kenneth Cole teamed up with Áwet New York, a Black, refugee-founded lifestyle brand, for the pop-up. “Awet is a talented designer who is also a good friend and fellow activist. Our personal...
RETAIL
nhpbs.org

craft in america

Explore the history, artistry and impact of personal adornment. Featuring jewelers Tom Herman, Harriete Estel Berman, Art Smith, Gabrielle Gould and Jesse Monongya. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) About Craft In America:. CRAFT IN AMERICA visits America's premier craft artists in their studios to witness the creation...
DESIGN
KQED

Marilyn Englander: On The Mend

Sometimes the most useful skills are the ones you’re not supposed to enjoy. Marilyn Englander has this Perspective on teaching boys to mend. I’ve always loved mending clothes, smoothing out frays and tears. How satisfying to rescue a favorite article of clothing from waste and restore it to full use.
KIDS

