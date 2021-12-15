CPL CRAFTS: Visible Mending with Jessamy Kilcollins

The Essentials. The clothes you actually need. Call it minimalism or the contemporaneous works of Marie Kondo; these are the pieces that, if you want to dress well, cannot be done without. Despite fashion trends arriving hot on the scene and sloping off into the night without as much as a whisper of goodbye, there are some items of clothing you can always rely on to stay looking sharp. The most integral idea with all these pieces is simplicity. Having the basics covered is foundational to having good style. You cannot have one without the other. This article will lead you...

APPAREL ・ 4 HOURS AGO