Susan Kohn has been with the Marquette County Veteran’s Service Office since March of 2020, but with the pandemic ramping up at that time, many clients didn’t have a chance to meet her face-to-face. The Assistant Veteran’s Service Officer now welcomes veterans in her office in the County Services Center at 480 Underwood Avenue in Montello, or by any method they wish, to check into the services offered there.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO