Man shot in hand at North Carolina park then walks to EMS station for help, cops say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and wounded a shooting Friday evening as the left a restaurant in River North. At 9:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were walking out of the Kitchen + Kocktails Restaurant at 444 N. Wabash Ave., near Illinois Street and just a couple of blocks north of Trump Tower, when someone got out of a white Audi, took out a gun, and shot them both. The shooter got back in the car and left, police said. The man and woman returned to the restaurant for cover. The man was shot multiple times in his body and was in serious condition. The woman was shot in the thigh and was in good condition. Blue evidence markers showed shell casings from the shooting outside the restaurant, CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported. Bullet holes were also seen in a car parked in front, going right through the driver’s side window. The Fire Department said a 22-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, and a 24-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. Cellphone video showed the woman being taken out of the restaurant by paramedics. No one was in custody late Friday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO