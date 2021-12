North Hunterdon, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, took home six first-place finishes in the Ricky I Memorial tournament, hosted by Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Former state place-winners Liam Akers and Alex Uryniak both earned first place finishes for the Lions, as Akers recorded a first period pin over Robbie Cheterkin (Wayne Valley) in the heavyweight final, while Uryniak worked his way to an 8-6 decision win over Jake Fern (Ridge) at 190.

