Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil in Kentucky

(CNN) — President Joe Biden was at home in Delaware Sunday when Sen. Joe Manchin appeared on Fox News to abruptly declare he could not support his sweeping social and climate plan. "I've tried everything humanly possible," the West Virginia Democrat said, appearing remotely. "I can't get there. This is a no."
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated...
Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia politician who championed his dealmaking skills with a 45-year public service record, has died, the Isakson Initiative said in a statement on Sunday. He was 76. "It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight...
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans. Dr. Anthony...
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile’s next president Sunday after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump. With almost 99% of polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric won 56% of the votes, compared to...
Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
Three religious organizations filed a challenge to the Supreme Court on Saturday regarding the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for employers with at least 100 employees. The American Family Association, Answers in Genesis and Daystar Television Network filed an emergency application requesting a stay on the mandate, which was developed...
WILMINGTON, Del. — The likely demise of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation would have devastating consequences for U.S. efforts to combat climate change, making it nearly impossible for the U.S. to meet its emissions-cutting pledges under the Paris Agreement. An overwhelming majority of Biden’s proposed climate...
