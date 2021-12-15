ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Silent Hill remake would need a "rethink" says former director

By Hirun Cryer
Silent Hill director Keiichiro Toyama has commented on a potential remake of the original game. Speaking to VGC in a new interview, the former Konami director said a Silent Hill remake would be "harder to remake than BioHazard (A.K.A. Resident Evil)," chiefly because the "gameplay concept is a little older." Additionally,...

pushsquare.com

Former Silent Hill Developers Announce Slitterhead

Slitterhead looks mental. Give it to us immediately. Obviously, that can't actually happen, but boy are we in the mood for what Bokeh Game Studio is cooking up after its lead designers left Sony. No platforms were announced for this one, but we'll buy whichever ones it comes to based on the announcement trailer embedded above.
Gamespot

Silent Hill Seemingly Teased By Guillermo Del Toro At The Game Awards

While The Game Awards handed out hardware and debuted new trailers, one moment stood out maybe more than it should've--or maybe exactly as it should've. Guillermo Del Toro checked in via a pre-recorded video to promote his next horror movie, Nightmare Alley, and announce the winner for the Best Art Direction award. But it was his passing comment regarding Silent Hill that stuck out.
gamerevolution.com

The Game Awards 2021 | Where was Silent Hill?

Despite rumors that Silent Hills (or a new Silent Hill game under another title) would make an appearance at The Game Awards 2021, we’ve once again been disappointed. So, what was the issue? Once again, some seemed confident Konami would reveal a Silent Hill game at The Game Awards, and we even got what seemed like hints during the show, but we saw nothing from the iconic horror series.
ComicBook

Original Train to Busan Director Hopes American Remake Will be "Completely New Creation"

With the 2016 feature film Train to Busan, filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho revitalized the zombie subgenre in horror after it had become somewhat stale following years of The Walking Dead and the imitators that it spawned. The South Korean movie instantly became a hit around the globe and when that happens the next thing that usually occurs is an American remake, which is already in the works. Though fans have already raised their eyebrows at the prospect, and the filmmaker attached to the movie is eager to prove the haters wrong, Yeon Sang-ho has his own perspective on the new film and what he hopes it does with the material.
gameranx.com

Silent Hill: Its Creator Thinks It Would Be More Difficult To Remake Than Resident Evil

Japanese game director, Keiichiro Toyama has said a remake of his classic horror game Silent Hill would be more difficult to remake than Resident Evil. In an interview with VGC, Toyama was asked what he thought about the game developer Konami remaking the popular game, Silent Hill. This is after Capcom has boasted a lot of success from remaking Resident Evil (a.k.a. Biohazard in Japan). The famed game director replied, “I think it would be harder to remake than Biohazard gameplay as a concept is a little older. It’s not an action game where you can just refine the action as in Biohazard. To bring Silent Hill up to current standards or to polish up the graphics, the fans wouldn’t be satisfied.” Continuing, “That’s not what it was about – how beautiful it was. I think you’d have to rethink the concept to make it interesting to fans.”
cogconnected.com

Silent Hill Creator Behind the Upcoming Slitterhead

The Creator Is Also Joined by Akira Yamaoka, Who Also Worked on Silent Hill. Slitterhead does have the sound of something nasty. And that’s not far off base. It is nasty but in a good way. This horror game has been tentatively released for 2023 and has revealed that there are two former Silent Hill names that are behind its creative process- namely Keiichiro Toyama, with Akira Yamaoka handling the music component.
videogameschronicle.com

Interview: Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama on returning to horror with ‘Slitterhead’

One year ago this month, a band of Sony Japan Studio veterans announced they were going indie with their new company, Bokeh Game Studio. The news was much anticipated by fan groups, as Bokeh sees Keiichiro Toyama, director of Silent Hill and the Siren and Gravity Rush series, back in the director’s chair and returning to the horror genre that kickstarted his career.
GamesRadar+

Ex-BioWare boss shares new Nightingale details: "Each decision has different consequences"

Ex-BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn has shared some new details on how Nightingale will let players choose just what manner of alternate history adventurer they want to be. Flynn discussed his new game, the first project from his new studio Inflexion since he founded it after departing BioWare in 2018, with Eurogamer. Flynn gave an outline of how Nightingale is built to give players an interactive world and "really empower players to do what they want." He said the Nightingale reveal trailer, which dropped during The Game Awards last week, has one great example which perceptive viewers may have already noticed.
ComicBook

Silent Hill Creator Comments on Potential Remake

It's no secret that Konami's Silent Hill series has been long dormant. Rumors have been circulating for years that the franchise will be getting a reboot on next-gen consoles, but nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing. However, that hasn't stopped Keiichiro Toyama from commenting on the possibility of a remake. In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, the Silent Hill creator had some interesting things to say about the challenges that would be associated with such a project. Toyama compared it to Capcom's Resident Evil franchise, stating that Silent Hill would be more difficult to update.
GamesRadar+

Splinter Cell remake revealed by Ubisoft

A Splinter Cell remake has begun development at Ubisoft Toronto, the developer has confirmed. In a new press release, Ubisoft stated that it had "greenlit the development of a Splinter Cell remake that will draw from the rich canvas of the brand." It'll be built in the Snowdrop Engine that's being used to make Ubisoft's upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and unnamed Star Wars Lucasfilm Games title.
NME

‘Silent Hill’s Keiichiro Toyama supports remakes to “fit the modern era”

In a recent interview Keiichiro Toyama, creator of Silent Hill, PT and the upcoming Slitterhead, discussed his opinions on remaking classic games. While it is rumoured that Konami is outsourcing development for two new Silent Hill titles to revive the franchise, Keiichiro Toyama has been working on an original IP with his own company Bokeh Game Studio. In an interview with VGC, he spoke about his opinions on remaking older titles and bringing them to the time “we live in today.”
GamesRadar+

Destruction AllStars studio tackling a "flagship" PS5 game next

Destruction AllStars dev Lucid Games is seemingly working on a "first-party flagship AAA" game for PS5. The news comes by way of the tweet just below, which yesterday on December 16 noticed that a Lucid Games employee's LinkedIn profile had been updated with new info. The profile of the employee, who is a Technical Designer at the studio, has been updated to show that they've been working on an "unannounced first-party flagship AAA IP for the PlayStation 5."
Community Policy