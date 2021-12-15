The city of Corry was bustling with jolliness on Friday evening as residents and businesses rang in the Christmas season with holiday festivities from Downtown Corry Business Association's "Dickens Christmas," which was the latest event of its First Fridays series, and "A Very Merry Corry Christmas" presented by the Corry Area Chamber of Commerce. At top, Belle Murr, 10, a fifth-grader at Corry Area Intermediate School, was among the children who visited Santa Claus in front of The White Butterfly, 26 N. Center St. Below, Jacob Magee, of Canadohta Lake, holds an ornament he had on sale during a glass blowing demonstration at Williams Place, 117 N. Center St.
