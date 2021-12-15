ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kay Johnson
crowrivermedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheers to everyone who came to our Fun Fundraiser! We so appreciate...

www.crowrivermedia.com

Washington Times-Herald

Spreading cheer one gift at a time

There’s still time to pick up a tag or two and help a family in need through Jubilee Christmas. For 15 years, the annual gift collection has helped to make Christmas brighter for local families. “We will be collecting gifts on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9,” said Jeannie Burks, a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Claremore Progress

Library full of holiday cheer

Celebrate the holiday season with the Will Rogers Library! Library halls – or at least the shelves! – are decked with good tidings of seasonal cheer, and filled to the brim with the free gifts of relaxation and inspiration to help make your holidays a delight. Displays feature highlights of winter Season of Light celebrations around the world, plus a history of the traditions behind our ‘traditional’ American Christmas celebrations.
CLAREMORE, OK
Mining Journal

Cheer Club still seeking donations

MARQUETTE — The Cheer Club is still underway and the need for donations is great. Two Northern Michigan University groups joined together Saturday night at the NMU Wildcats vs. University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs hockey game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. The NMU Athletics department and NMU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee...
MARQUETTE, MI
thecorryjournal.com

Corry Christmas cheer

The city of Corry was bustling with jolliness on Friday evening as residents and businesses rang in the Christmas season with holiday festivities from Downtown Corry Business Association's "Dickens Christmas," which was the latest event of its First Fridays series, and "A Very Merry Corry Christmas" presented by the Corry Area Chamber of Commerce. At top, Belle Murr, 10, a fifth-grader at Corry Area Intermediate School, was among the children who visited Santa Claus in front of The White Butterfly, 26 N. Center St. Below, Jacob Magee, of Canadohta Lake, holds an ornament he had on sale during a glass blowing demonstration at Williams Place, 117 N. Center St.
CORRY, PA
claremont-courier.com

Holiday cheer is back this year…really!

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Claremont Village was seeing its usual traffic of shoppers, tourists and diners. But as the hour was quickly chewed away and 5 p.m. arrived, so did hundreds of Claremont residents, swarming the Depot and Village for the city’s Holiday Promenade and tree lighting ceremony.
CLAREMONT, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Weekend of holiday cheer is here

The Christmas season officially began Friday night with the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Marysville. As families and various community leaders gathered, Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum lit the tall tree while donning a cowboy hat in honor of this weekend’s festivities. And with a “yee-haw,” Branscum connected the lights and the downtown tree lit up the cool, dark night.
MARYSVILLE, CA
missiontimescourier.com

Lighting up the season with cheer

On Sunday, Dec. 5, community members from Allied Gardens set to work on a now 20-year tradition to bring a little festive spirit to the neighborhood by decorating the flyover bridge on Adobe Falls Road and a tree at the Waring Road triangle. Although in years past the work of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Elkhart Truth

Downtown Winterfest spreads holiday cheer

ELKHART — The spirit of Christmas was alive downtown Saturday with holiday events geared at spreading cheer throughout the day. Elkhart Parks and Recreation, Elkhart Education Foundation and Downtown Merchant Alliance were finally able to host their annual holiday Winterfest for residents.
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
owegopennysaver.com

Filling the bus with holiday cheer!

There will be smiles on the faces of Tioga County children this year thanks to the recently announced “Fill the Bus” effort being conducted by Owego Apalachin Schools. The best part of this 1st annual drive is that all of the toys collected will stay in Tioga County, and in an effort to help struggling families this year.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
tricitytimes-online.com

Spread holiday cheer to seniors

IMLAY CITY — Returning for a second year is the Imlay Seniors Lighted Parade on Monday, December 13. The parade was created last year as a way to bring some Christmas cheer to residents of local senior living facilities who had had limited contact with visitors in 2020 due to the pandemic. Organizers are hoping to re-create last year’s successful event with another parade in 2021 for seniors and staff at Maple Vista and Angela’s House.
IMLAY CITY, MI
olivet.edu

Fostering Christmas Cheer in the Community

Dr. Brian Hyma ‘05 Ed.D., a professor in Olivet’s Department of Exercise Science and his wife, Melissa (Leatherman) ‘03 are spreading the hope of Christmas this season and inspiring others to do the same. Melissa, a physical therapist, is a part of a small group at River Valley Christian Fellowship that is making a big impact.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
Norwalk Reflector

Youngsters bring Christmas cheer

NORWALK — Elementary students brought Christmas cheer to uptown Norwalk Saturday in Norwalk Arts Center’s Art Explorers program. In addition to caroling at several businesses uptown, students from kindergarten to fourth grade gathered at NAC headquarters, 22 E. Main St., to enjoy activities celebrating Christmas. The youngsters made luminaries and jingle sticks, decorated specialty paper to be made into cards and had a great time playing charades and dancing.
NORWALK, OH
Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: Cheers to us

It’s that time of year again that places us within the merry-go-round of the holidays and the woes of another year that has gone by too fast. It’s that time of year again where we begin to look back over the last 11 months. This review in particular results in one of two things happening: We either pat ourselves on the back because of what we’ve accomplished, or we frown our brows in frustration at what we haven’t accomplished.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dakotanewsnow.com

Delivering Christmas cheer to area veterans

Former Sen. Tom Daschle reflects on his time in the Senate with Bob Dole. ""Bob Dole set the bar for civility and bipartisanship on so many issues." Brandon annexation could bring limitations, high price tag to farmers and landowners. Brandon annexation could bring limitations, high price tag to farmers and...
PWLiving

Pure Cheer at Pure Barre Woodbridge

Pure Barre Woodbridge is celebrating the season with Pure Cheer! This celebration lasts for the first 10 days of December. Head to the studio for retail specials and holiday celebrations. Meet Purity, the Elf on the Shelf who will be bringing Pure Cheer each day while in the studio. Come...
CBS Boston

Comedian Lenny Clarke Rings Salvation Army Bell In Waltham; Red Kettle Donations Down 20% In Massachusetts This Year

WALTHAM (CBS) — Local comedian Lenny Clarke traded the mic for a big bell on Thursday to promote the Salvation Army, at a time when the charity organization is struggling to fill volunteer shifts and raise money to help Massachusetts communities in need. Clarke was outside Pizzi Farm in Waltham, taking selfies with fans and encouraging people to donate whatever they could. “These people do so much for so many,” Clarke said of the Corps. “They’re wonderful people and they’re always helping others.” The Waltham Corps of the Salvation Army says it provides meals, groceries and tutoring for children in need, as well...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
heidibillottofood.com

Cheers Catherine Rabb

Catherine Rabb was a chef with a passion for making no fuss food that tasted good; a teacher who made learning fun, easy and interesting; a sommelier who had forgotten more about wine than most of us will ever know; and most importantly to me, a person I am proud to have called a friend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
995qyk.com

Cheers To Drinkable Christmas Ornaments

We were wondering what took them so long to come up with this. Anyway, it finally exists! Time to say “cheers” to drinkable Christmas ornaments!. Time to trim your Christmas tree with tinsel, lights, ornaments, and BEERNAMENTS! No, that’s not a typo. Miller Lite has created quite possibly the holiday greatest decoration ever: a drinkable ornament!
thesandpaper.net

Deck the Walls With Cheerful Paintings

Pine Shores Art Association is not just a place to take wonderful workshops with some of the area’s finest artist/teachers and special events with artists from far away. It’s also a club where members share their time and talents with each other, especially around the holidays. Homemade cards are traded, a dinner is planned, cookies appear as if by magic at drawing classes and, just for a lark, the gallery is decorated with paintings of the season.
