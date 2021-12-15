It’s that time of year again that places us within the merry-go-round of the holidays and the woes of another year that has gone by too fast. It’s that time of year again where we begin to look back over the last 11 months. This review in particular results in one of two things happening: We either pat ourselves on the back because of what we’ve accomplished, or we frown our brows in frustration at what we haven’t accomplished.

