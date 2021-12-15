ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

AUDIO: IMOTWBABY – “Pop Star”

By Bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop artist IMOTWBABY dropped a new song a few months back. This one’s got a trippy,...

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

CharlestheFirst, rising music producer, dies at 25

Rising electronic music producer DJ Charles Elias Ingalls, known as CharlestheFirst, has died. He was 25 years old. According a statement released by the multimedia company co-founded by the rising star, he “passed away in his sleep” on December 10. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Sarah Fierek – “Holiday Glow”

Singer-songwriter Sarah Fierek is out with her second holiday original, closely following the release of her rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” a few weeks ago. She sings of having holiday cheer even if there’s no snow; nothing extinguishes the jolly spirit this time of year. There’s both a pop version and orchestral version available to stream. Sarah Fierek warms us with the uplifting charm of “Holiday Glow.”
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jesus Villa – “Sticky Buns”

Singer-songwriter Jesus Villa’s latest single is dedicated to the sweet Christmas morning treat. He describes the step-by-step baking process to the point where you can almost taste them, all to a blues rock melody. It’s the festive food tune you didn’t know you needed this year as it reminds you that Christmas is around the corner and so are the delicious iced pastries. We look forward to what Jesus Villa has in store for 2022.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imotwbaby#Otw#Beatles
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The Move – “Honey Berry Backwood”

The Move has a new track out, and he’s flexing all over “Honey Berry Backwood.” The track moves quick, with an uptempo beat and whispered bars from the rapper. The lyrics, though, are the focal point, talking about taking your girl, getting your money, and making sure nobody owes him. At less than two minutes long, the song is all energy, but works to appeal to the underground rap scene in the city. There’s a boldness to The Move’s delivery that makes even whispered bars stand out. Get hyped with “Honey Berry Backwood” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dubb Saq – “1 More Call”

Hip hop artist Dubb Saq dropped a new song dedicated to his beloved Uncle Nate. He wishes he could sit at the table and have lunch or take one more call from him; Saq reminisces on the conversations they had with a sample of a voicemail his uncle left him telling him he thinks he’ll get signed someday. It’s a reminder to check in with your loved ones because you never know when it’s the last time you’ll talk to them. Long Live Big Nate Dawg!
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle Featuring Wiley from Atlanta – “Built Different”

Wave Chapelle is standing tall in the middle of his “52 Pack,” and he can look back in pride at the year of weekly releases on “Built Different.” The track features Wiley from Atlanta, who delivers a grimy flow that stands out in the context of Wave’s regular singles. Lyrically, Wave talks about being engineered to win, and knowing that he hasn’t slipped in a while. It’s a confident track that feels fun, and a great track for the end of the year. Check out “Built Different” below:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: UNKNWN – “Deep Woods”

Liquid bass producer UNKNWN dropped a new single today. It’s a minimalist tune that encapsulates the mysteries hidden in the jungle darkness. You feel like something’s watching you but you’re not quite sure what or where, so you tread ever-so lightly. UNKNWN brings a welcome addition to the purple-green forest theme; we look forward to what he’ll do in 2022.
MUSIC
substreammagazine.com

New Pop Star VIZIN Shares New Visual, “With You”

VIZIN is a fast-rising Native American (Arikara Native) Pop Star riding a wave right now with two previously released Billboard charting hits “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and “I Was Born This Way.” Today, the new sensation continues to wow with the release of her inspiring new visual for the latest single, “With You,” from the singer-songwriter’s new album Chrysalis. “It’s a love song – when I wrote it, I needed something happy in my life. I ended up with “With You,” it was produced by produced by Tone def,” VIZIN explains about the song’s concept.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: James Dece – “LED Poisoning”

Bass producer James Dece has his final track of the year out on MA Music. It’s deadly dubstep that could knock you on your ass if you don’t hold on tight. Dece builds up the adrenaline with a frenzied and clangorous drop, complete with samples of gasping for air like you’re drowning in a pool of music and lights. Somebody call an ambulance; enjoy one last headbang of 2021 with James Dece’s “LED Poisoning.”
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: ILY Truly – “Young Forever”

ILY Truly recently dropped a new track, and he talks about a relationship that is speeding along on “Young Forever.” There’s some talk of turbulence, but largely feelings of love on the track, which mixes a pop and hip hop sound together. Truly harmonizes about wanting to stay with someone forever, so long as they slow down the path that they’ve been on. The vocals are pronounced to get his message across, and the beat keeps things moving forward. In a short amount of time, ILY Truly can get you interested in what he’s doing, and there’s lots of potential for him going forward. Check out “Young Forever” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Breonte – “Lost My <3 In A Jungle"

Breonte has a new track out, and he’s getting tangled in the intricacies of entering a relationship on “Lost My <3 In A Jungle.” The song feels like the awkward phase of not really knowing what a relationship is, and that gets conveyed on the track. Breonte’s vocals get just a bit muddled under the chilled out beat, and it sounds like not really wanting to express how you feel, because you’re not totally sure about those feelings. It’s a solid effort, and just one of many from Breonte as he begins to get his name up in the city. Check out the track below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Trinity Grace – “Never Leave Ya”

R&B artist Trinity Grace dropped a new single a few weeks back. Filled with 808 pulses and enchanting vocal layers, Grace sings about that person she fell head-over-heels for just like they do in the movies. She couldn’t ever imagine letting them go; they make the room feel hot like she’s got a fever. It’s a song about temptation and excitement about someone from Trinity Grace; we hope to hear more from her in the months to come.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Committee of Vultures Is Right About Everybody Wants The Blues

Try arguing with Committee of Vultures about its latest Long Player, or just the title of it, Everybody Wants The Blues. If you do, first of all you’ll lose, particularly if you play this album (which won’t be released until early next year). Moreover, you must’ve not heard the opening number, “Lightening Struck The Fairgrounds”, and all the various elements this band has in place on it and the rest of the album, that simply overwhelm anyone with the audacity to contradict the title of this LP.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Onyx Koan – “Alabaster Telecaster”

Indie rockers Onyx Koan are out with their first single as a full band. With a groovy Americana flare, vocalist Mark Hubing sings of feeling lost but looking for answers. After doing some drugs and finding himself speaking to God, where he discovers his truth lies in the musical axe that he wields. Featuring both guitar and horn solos, Onyx Koan come with a blasting introduction to their upcoming EP due in the next few months.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Mere of Light

Experimental-psychedelic folk project Mere of Light played at the Jazz Gallery in Riverwest on Thursday evening alongside New York-based experimental artist Cal Fish, Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter Itchy Kisses, and Milwaukee’s improvisational noise collective Frenia. Candles and trippy lights illuminated the dark room, making for an intimate evening of eclectic talent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
breakingandentering.net

Lost Orange Cat are Finding Their Way

Lost Orange Cat is a self-described rock n roll band disguised as a bluegrass band. They sound anything but lost when the 4 members get together like a folky Voltron on area stages. Lost Orange Cat is composed of Josh Konkel (vocals, rhythm guitar and bass), Daniel Rathmann (bass, guitar and vocals), Joe Royten (mandolin and vocals) and Kyle Ciske (drums and percussion). This Saturday, December 18th, they bring their raucous, soulful parade to the iconic Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, WI). Versatile indie rockers Cassini Echoes and singer-songwriter Ali J will open the show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
classicfm.com

The chart-topping pop stars making classical strings the star of the show

Clean Bandit lit up London’s O2 Arena with their chart-topping, classical music-influenced electropop set. Founded in 2008, Clean Bandit are a British electronic music group who incorporate classical pieces by composers such as Mozart and Shostakovich into their music. The group performed live at The O2 Arena for Capital’s...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy