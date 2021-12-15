AUDIO: IMOTWBABY – “Pop Star”

Breonte has a new track out, and he’s getting tangled in the intricacies of entering a relationship on “Lost My <3 In A Jungle.” The song feels like the awkward phase of not really knowing what a relationship is, and that gets conveyed on the track. Breonte’s vocals get just a bit muddled under the chilled out beat, and it sounds like not really wanting to express how you feel, because you’re not totally sure about those feelings. It’s a solid effort, and just one of many from Breonte as he begins to get his name up in the city. Check out the track below:

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO