AUDIO: IMOTWBABY – “Pop Star”

Lost Orange Cat is a self-described rock n roll band disguised as a bluegrass band. They sound anything but lost when the 4 members get together like a folky Voltron on area stages. Lost Orange Cat is composed of Josh Konkel (vocals, rhythm guitar and bass), Daniel Rathmann (bass, guitar and vocals), Joe Royten (mandolin and vocals) and Kyle Ciske (drums and percussion). This Saturday, December 18th, they bring their raucous, soulful parade to the iconic Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, WI). Versatile indie rockers Cassini Echoes and singer-songwriter Ali J will open the show.
