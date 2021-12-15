ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Randle still believes Knicks will turn it around: 'We're going to get it done'

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

NBA history was made at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night thanks to Steph Curry, but from the Knicks perspective, there was only continued frustration.

After fighting hard with the NBA’s best team, New York watched Golden State pull away in the fourth quarter to hand the Knicks their fourth straight loss, and seventh in their last eight games.

Now sitting at 12-16 and their playoff odds tumbling by the day, New York needs to turn things around in a hurry if it wants to have any chance of getting back to the postseason and avoiding last year’s resurgent performance to quickly sour into nothing more than a memory.

Julius Randle, the face of last year’s improbable team that earned the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, looked more like the player that won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award last season with 31 points on Tuesday night. If the Knicks have any hope of pulling themselves out of this funk, Randle will have to return to his All-Star ways.

“I think I’m just gonna try to play the right way and play aggressive,” Randle said after Tuesday’s loss. “It’s a struggle, we’re down a couple guys and not playing great basketball right now.”

Randle’s 31 points were the most he has scored in a game in nearly a month, and the Knicks will need more of it, especially with RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes all in the league’s health and safety protocols. But Randle’s step back from last year’s levels of efficiency is hardly the only culprit behind the team’s regression. The team’s two big offseason additions in Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier have been a disaster, with Walker being subjected to a full-time bench role, while Fournier’s offense has disappeared, making his dreadful defense even more glaring. Meanwhile, when Barrett is on the court, his shooting has been as streaky as ever, while Mitchell Robinson has struggled to get back to the level of conditioning he had before his injuries last season.

“We just need to take it a game at a time and get our confidence and our juice going,” Randle said. “It’s tough. But this is what we signed up for.”

The Knicks currently sit in 12 th place in the East, but just two back in the loss column from eighth place Charlotte. There is plenty of time to catch fire, much like they did down the stretch last season, but in a revamped Eastern Conference, it would be preferable for the team to turn it around sooner rather than later.

“We'll see what happens,” Randle said before quickly correcting himself. “Not we'll see what happens, we're going to get it done. We're going to figure it out.”

