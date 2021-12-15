ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver metro businesses closed, delayed over high wind warnings

By Hannah Metzger
 4 days ago

Several businesses and events throughout the Denver metro area were closed or delayed Wednesday morning due to high wind warnings.

The National Weather Service is predicting wind gusts of up to 80 mph in Denver, warning that winds could blow down trees, power lines and kick up dust, making for hazardous air quality until 4 p.m. In other parts of the state, winds of up to 100 mph are predicted.

The Regional Transportation District said its University of Colorado A Line light rail will run on a reduced 30-minute frequency Wednesday in anticipation of the winds. Travelers should expect delays throughout the day.

In addition, crossing-gate arms have been removed at some train crossings and replaced with attendants over fears that the winds will break the arms. Attendants are in place for the A Line at Dahlia Street, Holly Street, Ulster Street and Sable Boulevard, and for the G Line at Miller Street and Tennyson Street.

Denver’s Christkindl holiday market will be closed all day Wednesday due to safety concerns regarding winds at Civic Center Park, organizers said. The event is expected to reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"Crews have ben onsite to keep wind damage to a minimum, but it will take several hours following the end of the wind storm to return the market to operating order," organizers said.

Though Denver Public Schools has not announced any change to its schedule Wednesday, the Boulder Valley School District said its mountain schools will be closed Wednesday, including Nederland Middle/Senior, Nederland Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary.

Buses in the area will also not run Wednesday. Students who live in the mountain area but who attend Boulder schools will be given an excused absence if they cannot make it, the school district said.

Statewide, numerous COVID-19 community testing, vaccine and monoclonal antibody sites will be closed or on a delayed start Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Closed testing sites include the 16th Street Mall in Denver, Chapman Park in Monte Vista, La Veta High School in La Veta, Lincoln County Public Health in Hugo, Saguache Community Building in Saguache and Walensburg Train Depot in Walsenberg.

Over two dozen testing sites had a delayed opening time of 10 a.m. but were later fully closed, including the Denver locations at All City Stadium, Clayton Early Learning Center, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, George Washington High School, Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy and Rocky Mountain Prep.

Patients with impacted appointments are being provided information about rescheduling, the health department said. For a full list of delayed and closed sites or to find an open location, visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing .

