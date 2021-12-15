Suspects sought in shooting of three outside Torrance mall

TORRANCE, Calif. (KNX) — Three teens were injured in a shooting, possibly gang-related, Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the south parking lot of BJ’s Restaurant, according to Torrance police Sgt. Mark Ponegalek. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no suspects or victims.

Almost immediately after, officers responded to a report of a carjacking near the Dave and Busters located at the south end of the mall, according to Ponegalek.

Officers determined the suspects from the shooting fled south and carjacked an unrelated victim to the shooting, police said. The carjacking victim was not injured.

About 45 minutes later, officers learned the three shooting victims, between the ages of 17 and 18, had been brought to a local hospital by unknown means and were being treated. One of the victims was transferred to Harbor General Hospital, Ponegalek said.

Fox 11 reports one of the victims was shot in the head. Ponegalek said all three victims are going to survive their injuries.

There were at least three suspects involved, according to City News Service. There were no suspect descriptions immediately available but CNS reports the suspects took off in a Chevrolet SUV.

Ponegalek added detectives are looking into this as possibly a gang-related shooting and not some random attack.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram