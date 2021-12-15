ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden says Meadows ‘worthy of being held in contempt’

By Morgan Chalfant, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMJ8J_0dNcMw8r00

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress.

Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added, “It seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”

The House voted late Tuesday to hold Meadows , former President Donald Trump ’s fourth and final chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wy.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), both of whom are members of the Jan. 6 committee, voted with Democrats to approve the contempt charge.

The move refers Meadows to the Justice Department, which will now need to decide whether to pursue criminal contempt charges against the former chief of staff. The Justice Department moved forward with a criminal contempt charge against Trump ally Steve Bannon earlier this year on a referral from Congress after he refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.

House votes to hold defiant Meadows in criminal contempt

The White House has sought to avoid commenting on or influencing ongoing Justice Department proceedings, though Biden told reporters in October he believed the department should prosecute individuals who refuse to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoenas.

Meadows has become a focus of the committee’s investigation . While he has refused to sit with the panel for an interview, he turned over a trove of documents that have provided insight into the communications among Trump allies amidst the Capitol attack.

For instance, text messages Meadows provided showed that Fox News hosts Sean Hannity , Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade all pleaded with Meadows to convince Trump to do more in the moment to quell the violence at the Capitol. Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, also demanded an Oval Office address.

The White House weighed in on the messages on Tuesday, calling them “disappointing.”

“It’s disappointing and unfortunately not surprising that some of the very same individuals who were willing to warn, condemn, and express horror over what happened on Jan. 6 in private were totally silent in public, or even worse, were spreading lies and conspiracy theories and continued to since that time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about the newly revealed messages at a briefing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Republicans#Democrats#The Justice Department#The White House#Fox News
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘He’s a traitor’: Democrat leads attack on Jim Jordan after he’s revealed as Meadows texter by Jan 6 panel

A Democratic congressman accused one of his Republican colleagues of committing treason on Wednesday as the fallout over the contents of text messages sent by members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump around January 6 continues.Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of the several states where Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud were centred, issued the accusation during an interview Wednesday evening on MSNBC’s Last Word.“Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he told presenter Lawrence O’Donnell.“He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

CNN host admits he's puzzled by Biden's unpopularity, claims low approval rating is not his fault

Liberal CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria admitted Thursday he was puzzled by President Biden's unpopularity. In a Post piece headlined, "The puzzle of Joe Biden’s unpopularity," Zakaria claimed Biden's low approval rating wasn't actually his fault, but that he was instead "paying the price" for being president during "complicated times."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
8 News Now

8 News Now

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy