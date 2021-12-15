ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday marks the 68th Annual Free Care Fund Telethon to benefit UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Every year more than 30,000 families rely on the fund to pay for their care.

All donations will be doubled throughout telethon. Beginning at 4PM on Thursday, 12/16 you can also call to donate at 412-692-8900. With a donation of $20/month you become a Hero in Healing.

Rick Dayton will broadcast from 3-7PM supporting the Free Care Fund on telethon day and from 7-8PM 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA will carry KDKA-TV's Free Care Fund Benefit Show.

Your donation will ensure that no child will have to go without care because of their ability to pay.

