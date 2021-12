Earlier this week we learned the Texas Workforce Commission established a hotline for those who are employed at a place that is instituting a vaccine mandate. If you're someone that is currently employed at a place in Texas that is instituting a vaccine mandate, the hotline is 800-939-6631 or email vaccine_job_loss@twc.texas.gov. Bill Lockwood host of American Liberty has been talking about potential vaccine mandates coming and he has been interviewing workers in Wichita Falls that have been dealing with this.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO