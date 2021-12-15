ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC-The Conversation for December 15, 10am, ADVISORY

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COMMENTARY Pediatricians and other health care providers can take some concrete steps toward building trust and counteracting anti-vaccination misinformation. 957 words. By Jaime Sidani, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences; Beth Hoffman, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences, and Maya Ragavan, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences

COMMENTARY Today’s social media is plagued by racism and sexism. Without intentionally building the metaverse to be inclusive, it will be, too. 1168 words. By Breigha Adeyemo, University of Illinois at Chicago

COMMENTARY They’re called ‘pretendians’ – people who long identified as white but are now claiming to be Native American. In the last US Census, the number of Native Americans almost doubled because of them. 1090 words. By Circe Sturm, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts

To tree, or not to tree? How Jewish-Christian families navigate the ‘December Dilemma’

RELIGION Figuring out whether to celebrate holidays, and how, is tricky for lots of interfaith families – but thoughtful communication makes a difference. 1197 words. By Samira Mehta, University of Colorado Boulder

COMMENTARY The deaths of six Amazon employees at a factory flattened by a tornado raises concerns over prohibitions on cellphones for workers. 692 words. By Richard Carlson, South Texas College of Law Houston

COMMENTARY Many early stories praise her work ethic and devotion. But with Mrs. Claus usually hitting the North Pole’s glass ceiling, some writers started to push back. 1304 words. By Maura Ives, Texas A&M University

COMMENTARY Years after the Sandy Hook massacre, school shootings are still frequent. Addressing the problem head-on takes more than ‘thoughts and prayers.’ 982 words. By Darcie Vandegrift, Drake University

SCIENCE OR TECHNOLOGY Scientists can be asked to help find solutions during disasters. A study of how archaeologists worked on the problem of looting during the Syrian war offers lessons for science done during crisis. 934 words. By Fiona Greenland, University of Virginia and Michelle D. Fabiani, University of New Haven

COMMENTARY Sea ice is thinning at an alarming rate. Snow is shifting to rain. And humans worldwide are increasingly feeling the impact of what happens in the seemingly distant Arctic. 1022 words. By Matthew Druckenmiller, University of Colorado Boulder; Rick Thoman, University of Alaska Fairbanks, and Twila Moon, University of Colorado Boulder

