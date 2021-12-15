Merry Christmas for An Acadia Parish Person after Stolen Truck Was Found

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

UPDATE:

While they have not yet said what condition the truck was found in, or where the truck was found, Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials do say a stolen truck has been found.

A little good news for the owner.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

ORIGINAL STORY:

I'm sure many of us would love to wake up Christmas morning and find Santa has left a brand new car or truck. For one person in Acadia Parish, they just want their stolen truck returned.

According to officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, a truck was stolen from the 800 block of West Plaquemine Street near Church Point this past Friday night. Additionally, law enforcement officials say the truck was involved in a hit and run in Lafayette the same night it was stolen.

Apparently, there was a window on the rear passenger side of the truck that was broken, and officials believe that's how the thief made their way into the truck to steal it. So, it's a double whammy, you've already got a broken window on your truck, and then someone decides they'll use your misfortune to cause you more grief.

The truck that was stolen was a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty Crew Cab. At the time it was taken Friday night, the owner says the tailgate was black from the exhaust.

If you think you know where the truck might be found, you should call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Line at 337-789-TIPS(8477). Another anonymous way to give information about the stolen truck is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device. If you are the person whose tip leads to an arrest in the case you could receive reward money.

