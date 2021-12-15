ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Merry Christmas for An Acadia Parish Person after Stolen Truck Was Found

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

UPDATE:

While they have not yet said what condition the truck was found in, or where the truck was found, Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials do say a stolen truck has been found.

A little good news for the owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Jp34_0dNcMlg600
Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

ORIGINAL STORY:

I'm sure many of us would love to wake up Christmas morning and find Santa has left a brand new car or truck. For one person in Acadia Parish, they just want their stolen truck returned.

According to officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, a truck was stolen from the 800 block of West Plaquemine Street near Church Point this past Friday night. Additionally, law enforcement officials say the truck was involved in a hit and run in Lafayette the same night it was stolen.

Apparently, there was a window on the rear passenger side of the truck that was broken, and officials believe that's how the thief made their way into the truck to steal it. So, it's a double whammy, you've already got a broken window on your truck, and then someone decides they'll use your misfortune to cause you more grief.

The truck that was stolen was a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty Crew Cab. At the time it was taken Friday night, the owner says the tailgate was black from the exhaust.

If you think you know where the truck might be found, you should call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Line at 337-789-TIPS(8477). Another anonymous way to give information about the stolen truck is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device. If you are the person whose tip leads to an arrest in the case you could receive reward money.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Facts About Impaired Driving

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars

Things That You End Up With In Your Home

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Suspect Under Arrest after Alleged Shooting

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies patrolling in the area of Trewhill Parkway in Lafayette heard what they thought were gunshots. They started investigation this situation, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says deputies found someone had been allegedly shooting at a car. The vehicle was hit several times. Deputies...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Acadia Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

5 Best Places for Gumbo in Acadiana

One of, if not the most important meals of folks in Acadiana is gumbo. As the weather starts to cool off, you can almost hear the gumbo pots coming out. There are so many variations of gumbos. Chicken, sausage, seafood, okra, etc. are just a few of the ingredients found in a good Acadiana gumbo. Aside from the gumbo, you make on your own stove, where is the best restaurant-bought gumbo in Acadiana. We took to social media to find out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merry Christmas#Church Point#P3
99.9 KTDY

Will You Help Lafayette Police Identify Robbery Perpetrators?

Lafayette Police are working to figure out who robbed a convenience store on Verot School Road Monday night. Two men came in armed to the store in the 300 block of Verot School Road, and unfortunately, there is not much information that Lafayette Police have at this time as to what the suspects look like.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.9 KTDY

Opelousas Police Chief Says Heroin Delivered to a Home

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon says that officers arrested a father and son Friday, December 10 after a large amount of suspected heroin was seized from their home. This whole story actually begins with officers going out to investigate a potential missing persons situation. McClendon says the investigation revealed that there was a fight of some sort between 54-year-old Ricky Beard and 22-year-old Owen Ozenne about a package. Apparently, a family member took the package away from the home in an attempt to get rid of it.
OPELOUSAS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Christmas Donations Needed: Cajun Harley-Davidson Needs Bikes for Kids

The folks at Cajun Harley-Davidson in Scott, Louisiana, have a generous heart for helping others. Each year, Cajun HD hosts lots of benefits, raffles, and food/toy drives to help those in our community who are in need, partnering up with local charities. They are a great representation of the culture of giving Acadiana is known for.
SCOTT, LA
99.9 KTDY

Top Five Gas Stations in Lafayette That Serve Food

We love the food here in South Louisiana and some of the best food can be found in the most unlikely places. I will admit that until I met my husband I never ordered food from a gas station. Yes, I bought the drinks, snack food, occasional muffin but never a pizza or breakfast sandwich. It never crossed my mind to order a meal at a gas station. Well, my husband has always been a fan of food that comes from a gas station and took it upon himself at a very earlier stage in our relationship to show me the finer things in life… the best gas station food in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy