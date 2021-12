When Denis Villeneuve and James Cameron met over international Zoom in November for Variety Directors on Directors presented by MGM Studios and United Artists Releasing, the two sci-fi auteurs didn’t waste much time geeking out over each other’s respective films. Cameron repeatedly praised Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel “Dune” — about the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) — which has been split into two parts (the second is set to debut in October 2023). Villeneuve interrogated Cameron about the four “Avatar” sequels he’s been making for the better part of a decade with a largely new, young cast (the first of which is scheduled to premiere in December 2022).

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO