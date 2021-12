Just after 2 am a Montgomery County Sheriffs Office Deputy on routine patrol witnessed a motorcycle run the light at high speed at I-69 and FM 1485. The deputy initiated a pursuit. The driver went to Loop 494 to FM 1314 then back west to I-69. From there speeds reaches 130 miles per hour as he traveled south on I-69 to I-10 in Houston. He then traveled east to passing SH 146 in Mont Belvieu to FM 565. With Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables assisting the driver went north on FM 565 to FM 1409 then into Dayton where Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police assisted. He traveled west on Highway 90 until he was apprehended at County Road 603 and Highway 90. During the pursuit, the driver of the motorcycle shed a backpack which was immediately recovered by deputies. Inside was a gun and over 50 grams of meth. The pursuit lasted close to one hour. The driver identified as Shane Robert Cole, 40, of 516 East Houston Street in Dayton has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail on multiple charges.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO