The top policy battles for 2022, explained

By Jessica Mathews
Fortune
 3 days ago

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers.

San Francisco Business Times

The battle over group housing in San Francisco, explained

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fortune

Blockchain.com is seeking an ambitious $20 billion valuation

Blockchain.com is seeking a whopping $18 to $20 billion valuation as part of a new funding round. The company is aiming to raise $400 million in Series D equity from investors, according to someone involved in the—very early—discussions.
MARKETS
Fortune

The effect of work-from-home policies in the battle for talent is far from clear

Will the battle for talent be won by those companies with the most flexible work-from-home policies? Not so clear, says Fortune's Geoff Colvin. The "get back to the office" hard line being pushed by New York bank CEOs Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and David Solomon of Goldman Sachs doesn't seem to be dampening the desire of aggressive young bankers to work for them—"those who want to hustle," as Dimon put it.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fidelity, Nasdaq, and AngelList all agree on one thing: Cap tables need some work

It's time to discuss one of the most thrilling documents in the startup world: The cap table. I mean, come on: It's all in there—shareholders, types of shares, dilution.
MARKETS
Fortune

Climate pledges were one of the major CEO themes of this year

Our year-end episode of Leadership Next is out this morning, and it's worth a listen, if only as a reminder of what a remarkable year it has been. I've covered business for more than four decades—I started as editor of the business section of The Chattanooga Times back in 1978—and I can't think of another year characterized by such profound change. The words "revolution" and "crisis" are overused, but in this case, there has been a full-blown business technology revolution that was accelerated by a health care crisis, then overlaid with a social justice crisis, a supply chain crisis, and finally topped off with a complete reinvention of office work and, oh yes, a mass exodus of workers.
ECONOMY
Fortune

All eyes on buy now, pay later with latest CFPB probe

Some of the highest-valued fintech startups are under the regulatory microscope. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, fondly referred to as the CFPB
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China's largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country's access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

How companies are cracking down on unvaccinated employees

Many companies that had once dangled carrots like days off from work to encourage their employees to get COVID vaccinations are now using sticks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

America's Billionaires Are Cashing Out Their Stocks Like Never Before

For more crisp and insightful business and economic
STOCKS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That's the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth
SCIENCE

