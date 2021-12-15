The top policy battles for 2022, explained

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Our year-end episode of Leadership Next is out this morning, and it’s worth a listen, if only as a reminder of what a remarkable year it has been. I’ve covered business for more than four decades—I started as editor of the business section of The Chattanooga Times back in 1978—and I can’t think of another year characterized by such profound change. The words “revolution” and “crisis” are overused, but in this case, there has been a full-blown business technology revolution that was accelerated by a health care crisis, then overlaid with a social justice crisis, a supply chain crisis, and finally topped off with a complete reinvention of office work and, oh yes, a mass exodus of workers. Enough for you?

