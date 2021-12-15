Artsplace Once Again Sponsoring Pajama Program

(KNSI) — KNSI listeners, you did it. All 285 families in need with the Catholic Charities Share the Spirit Program will have a better Christmas because of your yes. Steve Pareja, executive director for Catholic Charities, visited KNSI on Friday, December 3rd, and announced on the air they still needed sponsors for 50 families. By Monday, December 6th, that number had been cut in half. Pareja says he received a message on Wednesday, December 8th from the Share the Spirit team lead Bambi Holloway to say every single family in the program had been taken care of. Pareja said some of the calls they got were from new sponsors, and others were already sponsoring a family but took on another.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO