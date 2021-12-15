ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artsplace Once Again Sponsoring Pajama Program

By EDITORIALS
Chesire Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pajama Program provides new pajamas and new books to children in need, many of whom are waiting and hoping to be adopted. These children live in group homes, shelters and temporary...

www.cheshireherald.com

Comments / 0

knsiradio.com

Every Family With the Catholic Charities Share the Spirit Program Has a Sponsor

(KNSI) — KNSI listeners, you did it. All 285 families in need with the Catholic Charities Share the Spirit Program will have a better Christmas because of your yes. Steve Pareja, executive director for Catholic Charities, visited KNSI on Friday, December 3rd, and announced on the air they still needed sponsors for 50 families. By Monday, December 6th, that number had been cut in half. Pareja says he received a message on Wednesday, December 8th from the Share the Spirit team lead Bambi Holloway to say every single family in the program had been taken care of. Pareja said some of the calls they got were from new sponsors, and others were already sponsoring a family but took on another.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
lostcoastoutpost.com

MONDAYS WITH MICHAELE: Humboldt Kids Once Again Need Toys!

Your President of Positivity recognizes that we are well into the season of giving and wants to gently remind everyone that children are quite fond of toys. We know this because for each year since back in the 1920s the Humboldt Bay Firefighters Union, Local 652 has been bringing joy to local kids through their annual toy drive.
KIDS
burlington-record.com

Old Town lighting up for the holidays once again

It’s time once more to escape into the enchantment that is Old Town’s Winter Wonderlights and Christmas Tree Stroll. It all begins Saturday, Dec. 11, followed by subsequent dates of Dec. 17-18, 20-22, 27-28, and, of course New Year’s Eve, all from 5-9 p.m. “Our staff and...
POLITICS
NWI.com

Allen Law Group sponsors Kidstop program

Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen and Allen Law Group are again sponsoring Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Kidstop program. Kidstop provides safe, fun and educational activities for students before and after their school day in four different school systems throughout Northwest Indiana. Allen and Allen Law Group have donated over $50,000 toward Kidstop since 2015.
CHARITIES
95.3 MNC

Volunteers needed at the Salvation Army, once again

The Salvation Army is, once again, sounding the bell, so to speak, that they are short of volunteers. They need more people to ring the bell for their annual Red Kettle campaign. Lt. Wayne Benedict with the Elkhart Salvation Army says this is the most dire year, ever, for the need, with more than 1,900 hours to fill before Christmas.
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
Vail Daily

Youth Initiative Project sponsors local music mentorship program

The premiere of Chris Anthony’s movie “Mission Mt. Mangart” was an unveiling not only of his film, but of his latest nonprofit initiatives with the Youth Initiative Project. Anthony created the Youth Initiative Project to connect young people, primarily in Colorado, with mentors and impactful educational experiences. So far, the...
EAGLE, CO
monmouth.edu

Christmas Time Once Again

My favorite holiday is Christmas, but not for the reasons you may think. I do not care about the gifts. To me, Christmas is about the joy you get from enjoying the simple pleasures like the lights on the tree, kisses under the mistletoe, and building gingerbread houses. My favorite part of Christmas is giving to others.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Lions Club to once again sponsor Christmas Decorating Contest

The Salem Lions Club will once again sponsor the Christmas Decorating Contest. Prizes will be awarded in four categories Lions Club Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Little Elf’s Choice and Facebook Favorite. There is a $50 prize in each category. Participants can only win in one category per year. Entries...
SALEM, IL
The Desert Sun

Refuge Ranch launches 'Sponsor an Animal Program'

Meet Alvin, Simon and Theodore. Not the three chipmunks whose nasal voices chirp the words to “Santa Don’t Be Late,” but three rescued goats living at Refuge Ranch. If they could, these three would bleat out the same song to potential “Santa” donors to “please don’t be late” in joining the newly launched Sponsor an Animal Program before the Christmas holidays.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
thecorryjournal.com

Reindeer Trail lights up Corry once again

Christmas is coming to Corry, and hundreds of residents took an opportunity this past weekend to get in the holiday spirit by visiting an annual Reindeer Trail Drive-thru event on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Sponsored by the Friends of Mead Park, this year’s trail featured 19 holiday-themed light displays that...
CORRY, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Trains and Traditions: Krohn Conservatory comes to life for holiday season

CINCINNATI — For nearly two decades, Mark House has worked to make sure Krohn Conservatory comes to life every winter and its visitors have a memorable holiday experience. "Trains and Traditions" is this year's holiday show at Krohn Conservatory. An annual tradition, the holiday show brings 40,000 visitors every...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKBN

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
tricornernews.com

Millbrook Menorah aglow once again

MILLBROOK — Sunday, Dec. 5, was the last night of Hanukkah, and it was celebrated in the village of Millbrook this year with the lighting of all eight candles of the Menorah. There were two Menorahs set up on the front lawn of the Thorne Building on Franklin Avenue...
MILLBROOK, NY
laconianh.gov

Glass is once again a recyclable item

The market for clean, contaminant-free recyclables has begun to turn around, and there are now more opportunities for using these items productively. Residents are now again able to recycle glass as opposed to putting it in their trash. Recycling is important to our City and State, so please be sure only recyclable items are placed in your recycling bin.
ENVIRONMENT

