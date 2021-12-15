Why Is State Police Investigating a Shooting By a Lafayette Deputy?

Photo courtesy of LSP

Early Tuesday morning, three Lafayette Parish Public Schools were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a situation involving a stolen vehicle was unfolding on nearby Charbonnet Road.

According to officials with Louisiana State Police, at least one deputy fired at a suspect who wasn't complying with their orders. It is a standard procedure that when a deputy discharges their weapon, Louisiana State Police is called in to investigate.

At around 7:30 yesterday morning, a car that deputies believed was a stolen vehicle, was stopped on Charbonnet Road. According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen, Spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop I, both of the men that were in the Ford Mustang were told to get our of the car. While the passenger did what he was asked to do, the driver, a 41-year-old Lafayette man did not. In fact, Gossen says the driver pushed the gas pedal advancing in a deputy's direction. The driver then kept driving to try to flee the situation, but abandoned the Mustand and ran into a field.

While the passenger of the car was arrested at the scene, the driver was found at a Lafayette home later on with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Gossen says they will not be releasing the driver's identity at this time as that will happen when charges are filed against the man. While the driver had injuries, no one else was injured. This is an ongoing investigation according to Gossen, and any other information about the case will be released when it is available.

