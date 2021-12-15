ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hundreds of flights delayed at Denver International Airport as wind storm blows through

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bseN3_0dNcLys600
Denver International Airport, Denver. Photo Credit: YayaErnst (iStock).

Expect delays at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, December 15, as a wind storm blows through Colorado.

According to FlightAware.com, 396 delays have already occurred as of 9:50 AM, along with 109 cancellations.

Be sure to check the status of your flight regularly with an official source if you're flying. That can be done on the DIA website.

Winds are expected to peak around noon.

In other airport-related news, Denver International Airport was recently dubbed one of the worst places for a layover in the country due to its distance from local attractions.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

[WATCH] Video captures wild winds flipping trailer in Colorado as "wall of dust" moves through

A video published by Kevin Velazquez on Twitter appears to capture winds flipping a fifth-wheel trailer in Pueblo, Colorado. Strong winds slammed the area on the morning of December 15, when what the National Weather Service described as a "wall of dust" moved through. A dust storm warning was posted, impacting more than 150,000 people and warning of life-threatening conditions.
COLORADO STATE
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Huge Denver Snow Storm Expected to Travel Through 7 States

Look forward to a maximum of 12 inches of snow hitting the midwest. We don't need to worry about a cyclone, like earlier this fall. The storm will start around Denver, Colorado, and move toward Michigan. The storm is expected to slow down around the mountainous ranges. This is unsurprising news for anyone who has noticed how cold it's been this year compared to last year. On the brighter side, it's a great time to go skiing and the slopes will be booming this year!
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

192 MPH gusts: Vicious winds set to blast Colorado, power outages and damages expected

The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings regarding extremely strong winds set to push through Colorado from Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Gusts reaching up to 100 miles per hour are expected in populated areas, with winds likely to blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages will be possible and blowing dust is expected to reduce visibility to less than a quarter-mile, making travel dangerous. The area impacted by the high wind warnings spans the entire eastern half of the state, including...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Strong winds close ski resort in Colorado, impact others

As strong winds continue to roll through Colorado, Monarch Mountain, near Salida and Monarch Pass, was forced to close for the day on Wednesday, December 15. Forecasters are calling for wind speeds over 80 miles per hour in the area, making lift operations and travel hazardous. Uphill access is also closed at the resort for the entirety of the day. The current plan is to reopen on Thursday after winds have subsided.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flightaware Com#Dia
OutThere Colorado

175 MPH wind gusts expected on Colorado peak as storm rolls through

"At what wind speed do you just blast off into orbit?" questioned on member of the '14ers.com' Facebook group, drawing attention to the shocking wind forecast for Colorado's Spanish Peaks. According to a report from OpenSummit, a forecasting service in the OpenSnow family that focuses on peak-specific weather, wind speeds on West Spanish Peak are expected to hit around 87 miles per hour just before noon on Wednesday, accompanied by gusts of up to 175 miles per hour. This sounds too wild to believe, but...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fierce Combination Of Wind And Snow Coming This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm in California on Monday will race east into Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday. Travel conditions will quickly deteriorate in the mountains and hurricane force wind will slam the southern and eastern regions of the state. For the Denver metro area, the biggest impact form the storm is likely to be only wind. There could be a quick rain shower (yes, rain!) and maybe a few snow flakes on Wednesday, but no accumulating snow is expected anywhere outside of the mountains. There is actually a better chance for rain and snow on the Eastern Plains compared to Denver...
COLORADO STATE
erienewsnow.com

Wind Delays Flights into Erie

Although the high winds have largely moved out of our area, the wind's effects were felt throughout the day in our region delaying flights for more than half a day. We talked to travelers at the Erie International Airport who were supposed to arrive in Erie at 8:30 Sunday night.
ERIE, PA
OutThere Colorado

Up to two feet of snow expected in Colorado mountains, as dangerous winds blast other side of state

The headlines in Colorado are all about a wild windstorm set to sweep through the state on Wednesday, but wind isn't the only Wednesday weather worth talking about. While the eastern half of the state will be seeing winds up to 100 miles per hour in densely populated areas (and even higher elsewhere), the western half of the state will get quite a bit of snow – at least relative to how dry the year has been thus far.
COLORADO STATE
kmyu.tv

Damaging winds blow ahead of winter storm moving into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The latest in a series of winter storms is headed toward Utah and ahead of the snow is a strong southern wind activating alerts and pushing over trucks and trees. High Wind Warnings can be found all along the western half of the Beehive...
UTAH STATE
weather5280.com

Wind gusts reported Wednesday

We'll update this post a few times as new gusts are reported throughout the day as the Wednesday wind event continues to impact folks from Colorado to Kansas and beyond. A lot of damage is likely/possible with this wind, obviously, so hunker down. The highest wind gust we have recorded...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
771
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy