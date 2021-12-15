ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Omicron variant cases increasing in Washington state at alarming rate

By Keith Eldridge, KOMO News Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe omicron variant is spreading at an alarming rate doubling in case numbers each day, one of the highest rates in the country. It is leading to a call for people to get vaccinated and take extra precautions as we head into the holidays. Researchers at the University of...

