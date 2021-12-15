Front brings heavy rain and low risk of severe weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A cold front will push through Akansas Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a very small risk for severe storms until early Friday morning.

This is a very low-end severe weather possibility with a risk of brief 50-60 mph wind gusts and minimally large hail up to 1″ in diameter in the green shaded area.



The front will stall over southern Arkansas early Friday morning. Once it stalls it will not have enough energy to produce any damaging storms.

The front will then start to lift back to the north on Friday.

Finally, the cold front will push back through the state early Saturday morning. This wobbling action of the front will produce large rain totals that could cause localized street flooding.

Rainfall through Saturday afternoon.

