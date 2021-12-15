ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Front brings heavy rain and low risk of severe weather

By Pat Walker
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A cold front will push through Akansas Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a very small risk for severe storms until early Friday morning.

This is a very low-end severe weather possibility with a risk of brief 50-60 mph wind gusts and minimally large hail up to 1″ in diameter in the green shaded area.

The front will stall over southern Arkansas early Friday morning. Once it stalls it will not have enough energy to produce any damaging storms.

The front will then start to lift back to the north on Friday.

Finally, the cold front will push back through the state early Saturday morning. This wobbling action of the front will produce large rain totals that could cause localized street flooding.

Rainfall through Saturday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

