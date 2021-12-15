ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Dauphin County commissioners approve budget, no tax increase

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqxtD_0dNcL7cC00

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County commissioners approved a new budget at a public meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15, morning.

With no tax increase, this will be the seventeenth straight year taxes have not gone up.

“This was truly a team effort,” Dauphin County Commissioner Chair Mike Pries said. “Our residents demand accountability. We go over line by line and make tough cuts where we have to.”

The total budget for 2022 is $278.5 million, a 2.5% decrease from last year’s budget.

In Chambersburg, however, taxes will be going up. Leaders say it is because of the police renovation project. On average, taxpayers will have to pay $17.00 more.

Show Me the Money: Holiday Budget

This is the fourth tax increase in the borough in the last 16 years and another one is expected next year.

