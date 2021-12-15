Warren Buffett advises young people on how to make twice the money they already make

Warren Buffett is a legendary US investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway . This Monday he had a conversation with the co-founder of the startup VoiceFlow, Michael Hood, in which he advised young people on how they can earn 50% more than they already do.

"The only easy way to earn 50% more than you are worth now […] is by honing communication skills, both written and verbal," Buffett said in the video posted on LinkedIn.

Buffett told his audience that he was so terrified of public speaking that there were times when he would throw up on his nerves. To improve his skills, he took a course at Dale Carnegie. The businessman has the diploma of said course framed in his office, and commented that he does not have either his bachelor's degree or his doctorate, but that he keeps his course because it changed his life.

"If you can't communicate, it's like winking at a girl in the dark: nothing happens. You can have all the intellectual capacity in the world, but you have to be able to transmit it. And transmission is communication," explains the expert. in investments.

You are not the only billionaire talking about the importance of being able to communicate in the business world. Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Group, said that today it is essential to be a good storyteller to be able to be a successful entrepreneur. Buffett had already spoken about the importance of communication when he gave a speech at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation. Among the five pieces of advice he gave to recent graduates was that they should learn to communicate well.