ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Nations renew talks on ‘killer robots’ as deal hopes narrow

By JAMEY KEATEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — The countries behind a United Nations agreement on weapons have been meeting this week on the thorny issue of lethal autonomous weapons systems, colloquially known as “killer robots,” which advocacy groups want to strictly limit or ban.

The latest conference of countries behind a Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons is tackling an array of issues from incendiary weapons, explosive remnants of war, a specific category of land mines, and the autonomous weapons systems.

Opponents of such systems fear a dystopian day when tanks, submarines, robots or fleets of drones with facial-recognition software could roam without human oversight and strike against human targets.

“It’s essentially a really critical opportunity for states to take steps to regulate and prohibit autonomy in weapons systems, which in essence means killer robots or weapons systems that are going to operate without meaningful human control,” said Clare Conboy, spokeswoman for the advocacy group Stop Killer Robots.

The various countries have met repeatedly on the issue since 2013. They face what Human Rights Watch called a pivotal decision this week in Geneva on whether to open specific talks on the use of autonomous weapons systems or to leave it up to regular meetings of the countries to work out.

A group of governmental experts that took up the issue failed to reach a consensus last week, and advocacy groups say nations including the United States, Russia, Israel, India and Britain have impeded progress.

The International Committee of the Red Cross cautioned this month that the “loss of human control and judgment in the use of force and weapons raises serious concerns from humanitarian, legal and ethical perspectives.”

Some world powers oppose any binding or nonvoluntary constraints on the development of such systems, in part out of concern that if the countries can’t develop or research such weapons, their enemies or non-state groups might. Some countries argue there’s a fine line between autonomous weapons systems and computer-aided targeting and weapons systems that exist already.

The United States has called for a “code of conduct” governing the use of such systems, while Russia has argued that current international law is sufficient.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a statement delivered on his behalf at Monday’s meeting, urged the conference on CCW to “swiftly advance its work on autonomous weapons that can choose targets and kill people without human interference.”

He called for an agreement “on an ambitious plan for the future to establish restrictions on the use of certain types of autonomous weapons.”

The talks are scheduled to run through Friday.

The issue is likely to remain with the group of governmental experts and not be elevated to special talks — with a view toward other U.N. agreements that restrict cluster munitions and land mines.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S. and Israel mull "alternatives we may be forced to pursue" if Iran nuclear talks fail

Iran resumed negotiations on Thursday with the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, as the U.S. prepared to send a senior envoy to participate in the latest round of the talks. The Biden administration's decision to send special envoy Rob Malley to join the discussion comes amid stern warnings from the White House that time is running out for Iran to show it is serious about coming back into compliance with the nuclear pact.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Robot#Human Rights Watch#Ap#Stop Killer Robots
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
The Independent

Biden administration won’t back ban on ‘killer robots’ used in war

The United States is signalling that it will not support a legally-binding ban on the development of unmanned war machines that operate autonomously, colloquially dubbed “killer war robots”.The devices, which have reportedly already seen use in some combat zones, can be used to engage with enemy combatants and even track or kill a human target without any operator supervision.Development of such technology has long been a concern of AI ethics experts, who warn that the devices provide new opportunities for abuse and misuse. Some major companies including Tesla have vowed not to participate in the development of related tech.Last...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Russia urges West to release Afghan funds to stem migrants

The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert an exodus of migrants to Europe fuelled by the Taliban's takeover. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, said that Russia had warned the West its hold on assets and transfers could see thousands of Afghan families "run to Europe this winter".
WORLD
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
AFP

US preparing 'alternatives' in case Iran nuclear talks fail: Blinken

The United States is preparing "alternatives" in case efforts to revive a deal to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions collapse, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, as expectations grow that talks will fail. Negotiations restarted on Thursday last week to try to revive the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, which the United States withdrew from under Donald Trump in 2018.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

‘Dangerous consequences’: Russia warns US over aircraft close encounters

Russia’s Foreign Ministry complained to the US Embassy in Moscow Wednesday of “provocative actions” by the US and NATO and warned of “dangerous consequences” amid tension over a Russian military buildup along the border with Ukraine. In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

687K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy