Naperville group to host event to discuss further recovery efforts from EF-3 tornado

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Naperville will mark the six-month anniversary of a tornado next week by trying to help identify what still needs to be fixed.

The EF-3 tornado in Naperville and its surrounding suburbs caused serious damage back on June 20. Next Monday, the Naperville Long-Term Recovery Group is hosting an open house with a goal of finding out what more can be done moving forward.

“Recovery doesn’t end when the last City vehicle pulls out of a neighborhood in the immediate weeks after a storm,” Deputy City Manager Marcie Schatz said in a statement.

“The Naperville Long-Term Recovery Group is committed to working together to help those who may still need assistance. Now, to best move forward, our first step is to know directly from those impacted what they still need and how the community can best support them.”

Households directly impacted will be able to fill out surveys on post storm needs and what funding may be required to address them. Mayor Steve Chirico said anyone directly impacted by the tornado is encouraged to attend or complete the survey online at https://www.naperville.il.us/june-20-tornado-updates/ by Jan. 12, 2022.

The open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 at the Ranch View Elementary School gym located at 1651 Ranchview Drive in Naperville.