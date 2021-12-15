ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Eyes on Fed's FOMC Meeting Outcome

By Zacks Equity Research
Today is the day the Fed issues its new monetary policy, and by all accounts, it should be a consequential one: last month, the Fed began to taper its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases by $15 billion per. Today, that figure is likely to go up. Powell himself late last month said so.
Doing the math, $15 billion per month tapered from treasuries and mortgage-backed securities would draw that $120 billion down to zero in eight months, which would put us into July 2022. Assuming interest rates cannot be raised until the taper is completed, that would make mid-next-year the earliest starting point for raising rates, the tightening of which would be felt across the economy.
But if the Fed this afternoon doubles this taper buyback level to $30 billion, we’ll be finished before the end of wintertime. This, as much as anything currently going on having an effect on equity trading, is why we’ve seen major indexes pulling back from their recent highs in the past few sessions. Because if we are now to expect our first rate hike in March of 2022, it will be the first time in two full years the Fed has not accommodated the market with cheap money.
That said, even four rate hikes by this time next year — assuming they are all a quarter-point each — brings us to 1.00%, which is historically still pretty loose. What the Fed will have to keep an eye on is whether inflation is overpowering whatever and whenever hikes are made next year, and if it is, whether the Fed will have to tighten by 50 basis points per move instead of 25. And if so, will this derail the robust economy?
Ahead of today’s policy meeting, statement and press conference from Fed Chair Jay Powell, we see new Retail Sales for November: they disappointed expectations, at +0.3% less than half what economists were expecting. Subtracting volatile month-over-month auto sales, we also got a +0.3%, well off the +1.0% expected. Ex-autos and gas, we’re at +0.2%, with the Control number also a disappointing -0.1% month over month.
However, we saw exceptionally strong October numbers for Retail Sales , and if we recall our news headlines from back then, supply-chain issues threatened the availability of consumer goods ahead of holiday shopping season. Based on this morning’s data, it would appear consumers did take the advice of economists and news reporters and bought their goods a month ahead of time.
The November Import Price Index was also released ahead of today’s opening bell, giving even more grist to the Fed’s mill today: +0.7% was 10 basis-points higher than expectations, though still down from the +1.2% in October. Ex-fuel prices, we’re still +0.7%, well higher than the +0.4% expected. Exports doubled estimates to +1.0% — also nicely robust. Year over year, Import Prices are +11.7% — the highest figure we’ve seen since +12.7% in 2011. Exports have reached +18.2% year over year, which is a new all-time high.
Finally, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for December swept way past expectations to 31.9 from 25.0 anticipated. This is even higher than the very strong 30.9 registered in November. This New York State productivity survey — which goes back to 2001 — saw its all-time high back in July of this year, at 43. Again, we’re looking at hot productivity to go with our hot imports and exports, and recently-reported CPI and PPI gains. All of these are very likely to impact the Fed’s decision this afternoon.
Interestingly, pre-market indexes are rather unmoved by this latest stream of economic data, steadily remaining in slightly positive territory ahead of the opening bell. The Dow and Nasdaq both swung higher on the news, in fact, and are perched at +20 points at this minute. The S&P 500 is flattish at +3 points.


Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomc#Interest Rates#Inflation#Price Index#Fed Chair
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
dtnpf.com

What Higher Interest Rates Will Mean for Farmers

Everybody's worried about inflation, but few have been hit by it as hard as farmers. Unfortunately for them, while the government has a cure, of sorts, for the inflation troubling "everybody," that cure may not help farmers as much. Consumer prices leaped 6.8% in November from a year ago. Prices...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

