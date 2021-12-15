ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AbbVie (ABBV) Rinvoq Gets FDA Nod for Active Psoriatic Arthritis

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

AbbVie Inc. ABBV announced that the FDA has approved its JAK inhibitor, Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for a new indication. The drug is now approved for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who has had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. This marks the second approved indication for Rinvoq in the United States.

The latest FDA approval was based on data from two pivotal phase III studies – SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2, which evaluated the safety, efficacy and tolerability of once-daily Rinvoq (15 mg) in patients with PsA.

Data from both the studies showed that treatment with Rinvoq demonstrated efficacy across multiple measures of disease activity in active PsA with a safety profile similar to that seen in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Treatment with Rinvoq improved joint pain, swelling and stiffness, fatigue, and prevented further joint damage for the given patient population.

Across both studies, patients treated with Rinvoq achieved significantly higher ACR20 responses versus placebo at week 12 — the primary endpoint.

We note that Rinvoq (15 mg) is approved in the United States for treating moderate-to-severe RA in adults when one or more TNF blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

However, AbbVie recently announced an update to the prescribing information for Rinvoq for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe RA.

The update follows a Drug Safety Communication (DSC) issued in September by the FDA, following its final review of the post-marketing study evaluating Pfizer ’s PFE Xeljanz (tofacitinib) in patients with RA.

The results of this study showed a higher rate of major adverse cardiac events (MACE), malignancy, mortality and thrombosis in Pfizer’s Xeljanz, a JAK versus TNF blockers. The DSC and this label update apply to the class of systemically administered FDA-approved JAKs indicated for the treatment of RA and other inflammatory diseases. Pfizer is also working on expanding the label of Xeljanz.

Consequently, the updated Rinvoq label includes boxed warnings about an increased risk of serious heart-related events, cancer, blood clots, and even death.

Shares of AbbVie have rallied 18.8% so far this year compared with the industry ’s increase of 16.4%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okgcD_0dNcKWbL00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We remind investors that the European Commission had approved Rinvoq for adults (15 mg and 30 mg) and adolescents (15 mg) with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Rinvoq 15 mg is approved by the European Commission for adults with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adults with active PsA and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis.

Several late-stage studies on Rinvoq for atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are currently ongoing.

Rinvoq generated sales of $1.13 billion in the first nine months of 2021. A potential label expansion of the drug will increase the sales potential in the days ahead.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector include GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK and Endo International plc ENDP . While GlaxoSmithKline currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Endo International sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings estimates have been revised 8.2% upward for 2021 and 5.5% for 2022 over the past 60 days. The stock has rallied 16.5% year to date.

GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed the same once and matched it once.

Endo International’s earnings estimates have been revised 24% upward for 2021 and 10.3% for 2022 over the past 60 days.

Endo International’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Endo International plc (ENDP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

What to Make of the FDA's Latest Warning to AbbVie and Pfizer

The FDA placed additional warnings on AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Xeljanz. Xeljanz received a tougher warning than Rinvoq did. The worst-case scenario is that the FDA opts to restrict higher doses of the two JAK inhibitors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed additional warnings on the labels...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Pfizer's Xeljanz Scores FDA Nod For Active Ankylosing Spondylitis

The FDA approved Pfizer Inc's (PFE) supplemental marketing application seeking approval for Xeljanz (tofacitinib) for active ankylosing spondylitis. The approval covers adult patients who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. The approval was based on a Phase 3 trial data that...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

J&J's (JNJ) COVID-19 Booster Jab Gets CHMP Recommendation

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the use of the booster dose of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The CHMP supported the use of J&J’s booster dose in adults, administered at least two months after the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammatory Arthritis#Psoriatic Arthritis#Fda Approval#Abbvie Inc#Abbv#Tnf#Iii#Psa#Dsc#Pfizer#Pfe Xeljanz
physiciansweekly.com

FDA Gives Nod to Upadacitinib for PsA

JAK inhibitor indicated for patients after inadequate response to TNF blockers. The FDA approved upadacitinib (Rinvoq) to treat adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to at least one tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker. The approval was based on findings from a...
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

FDA Approves AbbVie’s Rinvoq for Psoriatic Arthritis

Notch Another Win for AbbVie’s Rinvoq, This Time in Psoriatic Arthritis. AbbVie’s Rinvoq won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or demonstrated an intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

AbbVie Has First FDA Approved Blurry Vision Eye Drop

AbbVie ABBV eyedrops to treat age-related blurry near vision are now available, with the pharmaceutical company's Vuity being the first treatment on the market for the disorder. Vuity 1.25%, the first and only eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat presbyopia, is now available via...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Entrepreneur

Aytu BioPharma's (AYTU) AR101 Gets FDA's Orphan Drug Status

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU announced that the FDA has granted an Orphan Drug designation to its investigational pipeline candidate, AR101 (enzastaurin), for the treatment of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (“VEDS”) is within the scope of this designation. The Orphan Drug designation is granted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

AbbVie Adds New Warning To Rinvoq (JAK Inhibitor) Label For Rheumatoid Arthritis

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced an update to the U.S. Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The update follows a Drug Safety Communication (DSC) issued in September by the FDA following its final review of the post-marketing study, evaluating Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Xeljanz (tofacitinib) in patients with RA.
INDUSTRY
Miami Herald

Should the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be taken off the table? | Editorial

Should national health officials consider taking the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine off the market following the latest warning that it is “not as safe” as the other two brands?. It might be time to consider its removal from the vaccine market because of its apparent propensity to...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Acer Therapeutics wins FDA nod for hot flashes trial

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) has gained ~3.3% in the pre-market after announcing the FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ACER-801 (osanetant) as a treatment for induced Vasomotor Symptoms ((iVMS)). ACER-801 is a non-hormonal drug designed as a selective non-peptide neurokinin 3 receptor (NK3R) antagonist. VMS — also...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Knowridge Science Report

This drug combo can effectively fight COVID-19

In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection. One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov. Nafamostat...
SCIENCE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy