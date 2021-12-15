ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cygames Announces Granblue Fantasy – Relink for PC Worldwide 2022 Release

By william duvall
thegamerhq.com
 4 days ago

Cygames Announces Granblue Fantasy – Relink for PC Worldwide 2022 Release. However, there have never been any instances of this happening in my gaming experience. I assume that the question refers specifically to any video in the game that tries to get players to spend or purchase PUBG mobile’s premium currency....

Related
nichegamer.com

Granblue Fantasy: Relink PC Port Confirmed, New Trailer

Publisher Cygames and developer Cygames Osaka have announced a Granblue Fantasy: Relink PC port, alongside a new trailer and details for the ARPG. The Granblue Fantasy: Relink PC port is set to launch across the previously confirmed PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions sometime in 2022, worldwide. Here’s a rundown...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Granblue Fantasy Relink set to release worldwide in 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam; new trailer from Granblue Fantasy Fes 2021

At this weekend's Granblue Fantasy Fes 2021, Cygames revealed a new trailer for Granblue Fantasy Relink, showing several of the game's characters, scenes, combat, and more. Additionally, Cygames announced that Granblue Fantasy Relink will be a simultaneous worldwide release in 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Cygames also...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Granblue Fantasy Teases New Main Story Chapter; Handsome Percival Figure Revealed

Today Granblue Fantasy developer Cygames hosted the first day of its annual Granblue Fantasy Fes and had news to share about the mobile game. We get the tease of the next chapter of the main story questline, which will be released in early 2022. It’ll be titled “Conflict of the Ruby Pop” (the official English translation may differ slightly) and a teaser trailer was revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Granblue Fantasy Versus Vira and Avatar Belial Appear This Week

The Granblue Fantasy Versus Vira and Avatar Belial DLC is on the way. Cygames announced that the add-ons will appear on December 14, 2021. People will be able to get them together as the Vira & Avatar Belial Additional Character Set. That same day, Lunalu will join Granblue Fantasy Versus as part of the 2.70 update. Cygames also confirmed both basic and legendary editions of the game will be available.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PC Release Announced

It’s official, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will officially hit the PC platform on December 16, 2021. Check out the official trailer embedded above. Final Fantasy fans have been eating well this week with the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. The reaction has been unprecedented, and over 25 million players have made the jump into the best-selling MMO on the market. However, there are two other Final Fantasy titles somewhere on the horizon that players are hungry to see. Will tonight’s Game Awards 2021 give any clues as to what the future holds? Will the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake appear? Will part one be coming to other consoles or the PC? And after 15 months of mostly silence, will we finally get another look at the next mainline title in the long-running series Final Fantasy XVI?
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Granblue Fantasy: Relink adds PC version; latest details and teaser trailer

Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be available for PC via Steam alongside its previously announced PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions when it launches in 2022 worldwide, publisher Cygames and developer Cygames Osaka announced. Various new details were also announced, starting with new character Rolan:. Rolan (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya) This...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cygames#Mobile Game#Video Game#Pc Game#Pubg Mobile#Mirror World#Royale Pass#Icymi#Granblue Fantasy Verus
Gematsu

Granblue Fantasy: Versus version 2.70 update now available

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works have released the version 2.70 update for Granblue Fantasy: Versus, which adds Vira and Avatar Belial to the game. Lunalu (new random character selection) Text fixes. Bug fixes. Battle version has been updated. Older replays will no longer be available. More detailed patch...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

TUNIC is set to release in March for PC and Xbox consoles

TUNIC is going to be released on March 16th for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, indie publisher FINJI has announced. There has been quite a long wait for TUNIC, which was first announced back in 2017 when it was originally known as Secret Legend. In the game players will play as fox on a big adventure exploring a land which is filled with secrets, treasures, and monsters to face off against. TUNIC is styled as an isometric game giving a top down view of the gameplay unfolding.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Nightingale for PC Announced

A shared world survival crafting game, set in an all-new fantasy universe. You are stranded beyond our world, cut off by the sudden collapse of the arcane portal network. This catastrophic event has left you – and countless others – fighting to survive in a labyrinth of mysterious and perilous realms.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Redout 2 Announced for PC and Consoles

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer 34BigThings have announced anti-gravity racing game sequel Redout 2 for PC and consoles. Redout 2 is coming to Windows PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and has a release set for 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake heads to PC, recommended specs revealed

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to PC through the Epic Games Store. Square Enix shared the minimum and recommended specifications for playing Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC. This port includes the Intermission DLC starring Yuffie. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade heads to PC on Dec. 16, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to PC

Square Enix took its time, but it's finally announced Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC at The Game Awards on Thursday. And it's coming really soon: December 16th on the Epic Games Store. Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PC release has been a long time coming. It first released as a...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Annapurna Interactive Emotional Adventure ‘A Memoir Blue’ Announced For PC & Consoles; February 2022 Release

During the Game Awards 2021 event, publisher Annapurna Interactive revealed a brand new title releasing early next year, titled A Memoir Blue. Developed by Cloisters Interactive, this game takes players through an emotional story of a mother and daughter. The daughter, a young girl named Miriam, swims through her memories to reconnect with her mother.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Phantom Breaker: Omnia release date announced for PC and consoles

Phantom Breaker: Omnia improves on what was presented in Phantom Breaker: Extra. Rocket Panda Games and Mages announced today that Phantom Breaker: Omnia, the latest version of 5pb’s 2D fighting game franchise, will be released on PC and consoles in March 2022. In Phantom Breaker: Omnia, a strange figure...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The System Shock remake to release on PC next year

While it looked like the System Shock remake would release a bit sooner a while back, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer to see what exactly Nightdive Studio is up to when it finally drops us into its freshly updated sci-fi horrorscape. The game has been given a release window for 2022, so we’ll be seeing it sometime next year.
VIDEO GAMES

