Many people ignore the importance of self-love because they don’t have an idea of how important it is. For them, self-love might be a superfluous theory. Some people might limit self-love to reading self-help books. It is important to understand that what exactly self-love is and how it works to keep your mind and body healthy. Who doesn’t want to be healthy physically or mentally? All people on this planet strive to keep their mental health good. We all want to be fit physically as well. We visit doctors, psychiatrists and therapists to improve our well-being. What if I told you, you can be healthy physically and mentally by practicing self-love?

10 DAYS AGO