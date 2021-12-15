ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Arlo Parks Talks Grammy Nominations and Drawing From a ‘Kaleidoscope of Different Influences’

By Ellise Shafer
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSjfG_0dNcK4DU00

With her introspective lyricism and calming instrumentals, Arlo Parks has become one of music’s fastest-rising stars. Months after releasing her debut album, “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” in January, Parks collected the Brit Awards’ breakthrough artist honor and the Mercury Prize for album of the year. Now the 21-year-old musician and poet is up for best new artist and alternative album at the Grammys . Parks spoke with Variety about her Grammy nods, blurring the boundaries of genre and being a Gen Z singer-songwriter.

You’re nominated for best new artist and best alternative album at the Grammys. Take us back to the moment when you heard the news. What was your reaction?

I was in Cologne on tour, and I actually found out from my guitarist because it was the one day I’d left my phone at the hotel. I was just wandering around aimlessly and didn’t have any clue what was going on, and then he let me know and I felt so overcome. I think when you have moments like that it’s hard to put them into words, but it just felt like everything that I was doing and working toward had been validated in some way. I just felt very proud of myself and of the team around me.

What does it mean to you to be nominated in those specific categories?

I’ve always wanted to create music that exists outside of genre, or the more traditional genre structures. And to be alongside artists like St. Vincent, who I’ve listened to for six, seven years now — it just kind of reinforced the vision I had when I started, about making music that felt like a kaleidoscope of different influences. Alternative is that kind of blurred lines one, which I really like. And best new artist, being seen as the future in some way — especially as a British, independent artist — is really special.

Tell us a bit about your musical background. What are some early influences or favorite artists?

I grew up listening to a lot of jazz. My dad was a big fan of people like Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie and Aretha Franklin. My mom listened to a lot of Prince and a lot of ’80s french pop, a lot of Diana Ross. Then by myself, I discovered indie music like the Pixies and the Cocteau Twins and Arctic Monkeys, and just found so much satisfaction of finding artists that I felt I could claim as my own.

What was the moment that kickstarted your career?

I had just finished school and signed a record deal with Transgressive. That made me feel that there was this body of people that really believed in me, beyond just words — it felt like a real commitment from them. I had a year, basically, after I finished school to give music a shot. And signing that deal, I was like, “Okay, this feels like something real, not just something that’s confined to my bedroom or my computer. This is something I can actually make something out of.”

You’re a poet as well, and that comes through in your songs. What came first for you, poetry or music?

Writing is what started all of it. I did a lot of short stories when I was a kid, and then that went into poetry and songwriting. For me, they’re just very interwoven — I never know whether it’s going to turn into a poem or a song. I just try and approach it quite openly.

What’s your typical songwriting process?

Usually, I’ll have a set of references or a playlist, and I’ll bring my notebook and folders full of little phrases that I’ve scribbled down or things that I want to include. And then I’ll probably hear a chord progression, along with some drums, and that will immediately spark some kind of sentiment in me and I’ll be like, “Okay, I need to write about this.” And then I’ll voice note some melodies into my phone and kind of hone in around that.

Your song “Black Dog” came out in May 2020 during the thick of the pandemic, and was heavily relatable to a lot of people. What’s the story behind that song?

I wrote that song quite a long time ago, actually, in spring or summer 2019. I was still at school, and I was really inspired sonically by records like “Pink Moon” by Nick Drake or “Carrie & Lowell” by Sufjan Stevens. I was just writing about my best friend and the struggles that she was enduring and how you can feel very helpless from the outside when someone you love is in pain. It was a moment that brought us closer, because she’s doing a lot better now and I think she felt very seen and touched by the song. And it’s something that has then gone on to help other people.

What do you hope listeners take away from your music?

I hope that people see themselves in it, and I think part of that is allowing people to just get whatever they want out of it. I hope that it encourages people to feel more like themselves and allow themselves to be more vulnerable, because I really am in my songs.

What is most exciting to you about your fellow Gen Z musicians?

Just the sheer variety of music that’s being made by people around our age, and the fact that genres are dissolving, and that people are throwing that idea of any kind of boundary out the window. Especially when I think about artists like Lorde or Phoebe Bridgers, in the singer-songwriter sphere, there has been a renewed emphasis on lyricism and on being emotional.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Grammys’ Best Alternative Album Category Steps Up With Female Contenders St. Vincent, Halsey, Arlo Parks

In 1991, the inaugural Grammy award for alternative music album went to Sinéad O’Connor’s “I Do Not Want What I Have Not Got.” But it would be 24 more years before the next solo female artist, St. Vincent, took home the prize — a situation emblematic of a wider gender imbalance that the Recording Academy has been actively working to correct in recent years. However, the nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, taking place on Jan. 31, 2022, suggest that some progress has been made. Three of the five nominees for alternative music album are solo female artists. St. Vincent...
MUSIC
Variety

Early Roots Bassist Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard Dies at 62

Bassist and composer Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, one of the earliest members of The Roots, passed away on December 16 after a long battle with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer with which he was diagnosed, and which led to his departure from the band, in 2007. He was 62. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard,” the Roots posted on social media. “May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub.” It’s with the heaviest...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Drake Ditches Grammys Nominations

Drake has removed himself from Grammy contention, withdrawing from the two categories he was nominated for, Rolling Stone has confirmed. Drake picked up a Best Rap Performance nod for “Way 2 Sexy” as well as a Best Rap Album look for Certified Lover Boy. The Recording Academy received a request from Drake and his management team to remove his nominations, and the Grammys obliged.  Representatives for Drake and the Recording Academy did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment. Per Variety, which broke the news, no additional artists will be added to the Best Rap Performance or Best Rap Album categories...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Sufjan Stevens
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Dizzy Gillespie
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Arlo Parks
iheart.com

Lil Nas X Talks 'Montero', Grammy Nominations, Elton John & MORE!

Lil Nas X stopped by the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to talk his new album Montero, receiving 5 Grammy nominations, working with Elton John & MORE! Lil Nas X says he's thrilled his baby Montero is born, and thinks this is by far his best body of work! He explains that he manifested this everyday by constantly telling himself this is going to be album of the year! To his surprise, he received 5 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year which are all main categories! He said every time he received a new nomination his manager would FaceTime him! He also detailed working with Elton John and says they still keep in touch even though he's busy making Christmas music with Ed Sheeran!
CELEBRITIES
myarklamiss.com

Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy. The four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. They said Drake’s request was honored by the academy.
CELEBRITIES
theundefeated.com

Best albums of 2021: Arlo Parks’ ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’

The Undefeated asked our writers to pick the most important albums from an insane year. Find the rest of their selections here. In the months leading up to my grandmother’s death in late August, I was only allowed to visit her once every other week, peeking at her frail body through a window screen just outside the rehab facility. When I was finally able to go inside and embrace her, it was after she’d already died. My family wasn’t alone, either. Plenty of people had to bury their loved ones in empty churches or forgo the comfort of repasts in the past year and a half.
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff removed as songwriters from Olivia Rodrigo’s Album of the Year Grammy nomination

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have lost out on an Album of the Year nomination for next year’s Grammys. The pair had been credited as songwriters on Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut, SOUR, and thus would earn a Grammy trophy themselves should it win the 2022 Album of the Year award. However, an update from the Recording Academy shows that both Antonoff and St. Vincent have been removed as nominees.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Poetry#British
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
WGAU

Taylor Swift loses Grammy nomination

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff have lost one of their Grammy nominations. The three were removed from the nomination from Album of the Year for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”, the Recording Academy announced. Swift, St. Vincent, and Antonoff had been listed as songwriters on Rodrigo’s song,...
MUSIC
Variety

Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch Among Country Stars to Perform at Conservative Firebrand Meeting With Kyle Rittenhouse, Marjorie Taylor Greene

Country stars mostly shied away from being forthright with their political beliefs known in the 2010s, but the pendulum seems to have swung in the other direction in the last couple of years, with stars like Jason Aldean coming out as explicitly anti-Biden. The shift has really become apparent, though, with the unveiling of the entertainment lineup for this weekend’s Turning Point USA-sponsored America Fest conference in Phoenix, which consists entirely of current or former major-label country acts. Brantley Gilbert and Dustin Lynch are the biggest names on a performance bill that will see their sets interspersed among speeches by such...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy